US Approves Largest Taiwan Arms Package In History At Over $11BN

Just a day ago the US administration communicated to China that it is ready to defend American interests in the Pacific region. Now, it's being reported that the US has approved $11.1 billion in arms-sales for Taiwan, the single largest ever such announced transfer and clear show of support from Washington.

Unveiled late Wednesday, the major arms sales are intended to support Taipei's efforts to "modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," according to the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The biggest chunks of the package include some $4 billion of Himars truck-based missile launchers, enough for 82 of the advanced systems.

There's further more billions earmarked for 60 of the most up to date howitzers:

"The eight arms sales agreements announced Wednesday cover 82 high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, and 420 Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS — similar to what the U.S. had been providing Ukraine during the Biden administration to defend itself from Russia — worth more than $4 billion."

Also included are anti-tank drones and missiles, among other items which are intended to make any potential future Chinese invasion of Taiwan incredibly difficult, or enough to ensure Chinese forces would feel significant pain. And more:

UAV systems, valued at more than $1 billion

Military software, valued at more than $1 billion

Javelin missiles and TOW missiles, worth more than $700 million combined

Helicopter spare parts, $96 million

Refurbishment kits for Harpoon missiles, $91 million

The Himars have enough range to be able to reach targets on China's east coast, which introduces a new level of 'deterrence' from Taipei's and Washington's perspectives.

China's Foreign Ministry has predictably blasted the planned transfers. "The 'Taiwan independence' forces on the island seek independence through force and resist reunification through force, squandering the hard-earned money of the people to purchase weapons at the cost of turning Taiwan into a powder keg," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun in reaction.

"This cannot save the doomed fate of 'Taiwan independence' but will only accelerate the push of the Taiwan Strait toward a dangerous situation of military confrontation and war. The U.S. support for 'Taiwan Independence' through arms will only end up backfiring. Using Taiwan to contain China will not succeed," he added.

The prior largest US arms sale to Taiwan occurred in 2019, when the first Trump administration authorized an $8 billion deal for 66 F-16V fighter jets.

The current Trump administration began its Taiwan arms sales last month, approving a $330 million package for aircraft components. All the while, Trump has softened his anti-China rhetoric and is seeking to improve bilateral relations, according to most media presentations. But this massive arms sign-off for Taiwan doesn't point in the direction of 'softening' tensions with China.