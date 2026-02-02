US Approves New Massive Arms Deals For Israel, Saudis - Bypasses Congressional Review

Via The Cradle

On Friday, the US government authorized significant arms sales to Israel and Saudi Arabia, amounting to approximately $15.7 billion, as the White House continues to escalate threats of war against Iran.

The US State Department approved four arms packages for Israel totaling $6.67 billion, which includes a $3.8 billion deal for 30 Apache attack helicopters and a $1.98 billion sale of 3,250 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles.

via Associated Press

Additional approvals include $740 million for power packs for armored personnel carriers and $150 million for light utility helicopters.

House Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks called the move shameful for "bypassing the Congressional review process" and a repudiation of Congress' oversight role by Donald Trump.

"Shamefully, this is now the second time the Trump administration has blatantly ignored long-standing Congressional prerogatives while also refusing to engage Congress on critical questions about the next steps in Gaza and broader US policy," Meeks declared.

White House officials justified the approvals by citing Washington’s commitment to "upholding Israel’s security," even as war monitors have alleged Israeli forces have commit war crimes in Gaza, including ongoing violations that have killed over 500 Palestinians since the "ceasefire" began in October 2025.

In parallel, the State Department also approved a $9 billion sale to Saudi Arabia, covering 730 Patriot interceptor missiles intended for air defense systems.

The sales come amid a heightened risk of a new US war against Iran and the heavy militarization of West Asian waters.

US President Donald Trump has publicly referred to the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier and its accompanying warships as a "beautiful armada" currently stationed in the Arabian Sea and moving toward the Persian Gulf.

Iranian officials warned that any US base used to attack their country would be considered a legitimate target, saying: "We will target the same base and the same point from which air operations against us are launched," but clarified that the Islamic Republic "will not attack countries because we do not consider them to be enemy countries."

Almost 37 Trillion Dollars in Debt, United States accounts for 15 to 20% of Israel's Defence Budget.. pic.twitter.com/RyqFyTqhXA — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) January 19, 2026

Gulf states warn that further escalation could destabilize the region, putting their economic and security interests at risk, and threatening major infrastructure and development plans such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait have informed the US that they will not allow their territory or airspace to be used for military actions against Iran, seeking to maintain a neutral stance and avoid becoming targets.