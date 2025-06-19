US Asked Ukraine Not To Attack Russian Energy, Zelensky Complains

Via The Libertarian Institute

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that he was told by the US not to attack Russian energy infrastructure shortly after Vladimir Putin spoke with President Donald Trump.

"Today, the Russians launched a stone-cold, combined attack on our energy infrastructure. This is a spit in the face of everything the international community is trying to do to stop this war," the Ukrainian leader said Sunday. "It happened right after Putin’s conversation with Trump. After the Americans asked us not to strike Russian energy facilities."

Zelensky went on to attack Putin for offering to play a mediating role to end Israel’s war on Iran.

"At the same time as Putin tries to portray himself as a mediator for the Middle East and attempts to somehow assist his accomplices in Tehran. The level of cynicism is staggering," he added.

The Libertarian Institute reached out to the State Department to confirm Zelensky’s statement. The department’s press office replied:

"The United States and Ukraine agreed to develop measures for implementing President Trump’s and President Zelenskyy’s agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine," and referred to a March joint statement issued by the US and Ukraine.

Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that Kiev had been told not to attack Russian energy infrastructure, but did not say the message came from Washington.

"Some allies have asked us not to strike Russian energy infrastructure – even as Russia wages all-out war on ours: targeting power plants, oil and gas infrastructure, hydroelectric dams – every form of energy we rely upon," she said.

Throughout the war, Ukraine has stepped up attacks inside of Russia, including hitting energy targets. The Kyiv Insider says Ukrainian forces did halt attacks on Russian energy in the 45 days leading up the the Presidential election last November, but resumed those attacks on election day in the US.