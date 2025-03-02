With US Back Turned On Ukraine, Rubio Expedites Delivery Of $4BN In Military Aid To Israel

Zelensky got his dressing down on Friday for basically never being satisfied even after the billions in US taxpayer dollars poured into Kiev's coffers over several years. He was accused by President Trump and VP J.D. Vance of being ungrateful and rude in the Oval Office meeting.

As for the other country which routinely receives billion in US defense funds and foreign aid... should we expect Netanyahu to receive the same treatment? Will he be told off? No, it's very unlikely, especially considering the new massive military package which is now being expedited by the Trump administration to Israel announced just this weekend.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled on Saturday that he has signed a declaration to expedite delivery of some $4 billion in military assistance to Israel.

Image: GPO/Fox

Rubio added that the Trump administration "will continue to use all available tools to fulfill America’s long-standing commitment to Israel’s security, including means to counter security threats."

"Rubio said he had used emergency authority to expedite the delivery of military assistance to Israel, which is now in a fragile ceasefire with U.S.-designated terrorist organization Hamas in their war in Gaza," Reuters writes.

Almost $12 billion in major foreign military sales has already been approved by the Trump administration since January 20, even as the White House has hailed the fragile Hamas truce and hostage handover as happening because of Trump taking office.

While Americans have by and large turned on Zelensky, and have grown weary of the persisting Russia-Ukraine war, support for Israel among the US public remains high - and so Trump is unlikely to come under fire from his base for this massive support to Israel.

Evangelicals, which account for a huge segment of Trump voters, are especially big supporters of Israel - and form the basis of "Christian Zionism". Along with the Israel lobby, such as AIPAC, these form a powerful coalition of influence on Capitol Hill.

The Trump administration has fiercely criticized the prior Biden admin for its 'blank check' approach to Ukraine, but the exact same can be said of long-running US policy with Israel.

What "emergency" is happening at the moment that requires "expediting" $4 billion in military subsidies to Israel? Isn't there supposed to be a solid, enduring ceasefire underway...? pic.twitter.com/ig7k9HSrb2 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 2, 2025

If heavy fighting resumes in the Gaza Strip, and the ceasefire collapses, the issue might be raised among some Congressional ranks and come under a little scrutiny - but by and large the entire US government is filled with pro-Israel hawks on both sides of the aisle.