US-Based Monitor Assesses Rising Iranian Deaths From Israeli Strikes

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRAI), a US-based organization that’s critical of Iran’s Islamic government, said on Thursday that since Israel began its attacks on June 13, at least 639 Iranians have been killed and 1,329 have been wounded.

The Iranian government hasn’t released official numbers since Sunday, when it said 224 people had been killed and claimed 90% were civilians.

Via Associated Press

According to the HRAI’s new agency, HRANA, at least 263 civilians and 154 military personnel have been killed, and 222 deaths remain unclassified.

The HRANA said that Israeli attacks have struck targets across 21 out of 31 of Iran’s provinces. It said that it recorded a series of Israeli attacks on civilian areas and infrastructure on Wednesday, including scientific research centers, nuclear facilities, airports, and fuel storage facilities.

Other civilian targets Israel has hit in recent days include Iran’s national TV broadcaster and a hospital, and at least three Red Crescent workers were killed during rescue operations.

Israeli missiles have also struck residential buildings, attacks that have killed many women and children.

The HRANA also recorded attacks on multiple military targets, including a missile ammunition depot, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) barracks, a university affiliated with the IRGC, a police station, and other military installations.

When Israel launched its first wave of airstrikes, it took out multiple senior military officials, including the commander of the IRGC and the chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Destruction in Israel from Iranian ballistic missiles, which have also at times targeted civilian neighborhoods, via Al Jazeera.

According to the latest reports, Iranian retaliatory attacks on Israel have killed at least 24 people and have wounded hundreds. An Iranian missile struck a hospital in southern Israel on Thursday, wounding dozens.