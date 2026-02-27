US Begins Evacuating Some Embassy Staff In Israel 'While Flights Still Available'

"Persons may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available," the US State Department announced Friday, signaling that US strikes on Iran could be imminent,.

It provided confirmation the US government has begun evacuating "non-emergency" personnel from the embassy in Israel and their family members, citing "safety risks" amid growing tensions with Iran.

via AFP

The new urgent announcement also strongly suggests that whatever military action ensues, it will mostly likely involve a joint operation between the US and Israel. Some have warned that Washington is essentially about to go to war on behalf of what are fundamentally Israel's interests in the region.

People in Israel would further be at risk given the potential for Hezbollah to renew strikes on the country's north, and then there's the threat of Houthi attacks from the south - as happened in the last conflict in June and prior.

Fox correspondent Lucas Tomlinson has noted that the last time the embassy issued such an evacuation notice it occurred just eight days before Operation Midnight Hammer (the June strikes).

Another regional journalist, Idrees Ali, as observed: "Many of the things that happened before the United States and Israel struck Iran last year are happening now."

But this time around the military build-up by the United States is much, much bigger - and days ago hit levels not seen since the 2003 Bush-ordered invasion of Iraq.

On February 27, 2026, the Department of State authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members of U.S. government personnel from Mission Israel due to safety risks.



In response to security incidents and without advance notice, the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/aWzX6Gk36x — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) February 27, 2026

Axios also confirms that while the US Embassy is still operating for now, "US ambassador Mike Huckabee wrote in a message to embassy staff that whoever wants to leave the country should do so Friday."

The State Dept. notice states further, "The ambassador, diplomats and U.S. personnel working on assistance to U.S. citizens, security, military, political and intelligence affairs will stay in the country."

Canada has also newly issued a warning Friday for its citizens to leave Iran and the Mideast region, warning about the near future availability of commercial travel.

Starting the countdown to yet another major US initiated war in the Middle East?...

Everything appears to be in place. Additional F-35s have been deployed, refueling tankers have reached their designated positions with more en route, and the USS Gerald R. Ford has arrived in Israeli waters. And no deal on the nuclear issue still. https://t.co/YP9t8oQ3AL — Levent Kemal (@leventkemaI) February 27, 2026

This adds to a growing list of countries telling their population to avoid the region or leave, including: Finland, Serbia, Poland, Sweden, India, Greek Cyprus, Singapore, Germany, Brazil, and others. China has also told its citizens in Israel to be prepared for an emergency and to prepare to leave the country. Any Chinese traveling in Iran are also being told to depart immediately.