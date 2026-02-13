US-Controlled ATACMS Missiles Deployed In South China Sea, 10km Off China's Mainland

Authored by Drago Bosni

Mere days after the US-backed government in Taipei launched the so-called Joint Firepower Coordination Center (JFCC), defined as “an enhanced firepower coordination effort in close cooperation with the United States”, multirole sources have confirmed that the Chinese breakaway island province of Taiwan is deploying the overhyped and exorbitantly overpriced M142 HIMARS MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) to the islands of Penghu and Dongyin.

The US-made system is also equipped with ATACMS missiles, extending its reach to 300 km. Taipei insists that this will “strengthen the effectiveness of the kill chain”, while its Ministry of Defense (MoD) stressed that the increase in HIMARS orders to 111 units was undertaken specifically to forward-deploy them to the islands closest to China’s mainland.

US-made ATACMS long-range missile. Wiki Commons

Dongyin, the northernmost island of the Matsu archipelago in the East China Sea, (see Map) is located around 10 km from mainland China. Deploying missiles such as the ATACMS there puts virtually the entire Fujian province within range, including key cities like Fuzhou, Ningde and Quanzhou.

However, the situation is even worse, given that the US controls those missiles through the JFCC. Its establishment and the permanent deployment of American personnel at command and control facilities in Taipei to oversee planning and potential use of ATACMS missiles in case of yet another US/NATO-orchestrated escalation are deeply troubling and concerning for Beijing.

However, Taipei is still trying to present it as “harmless assistance in coordination and supervision”. They’re just not saying for what.

Obviously, China is not buying it and for good reason. Namely, the JFCC allows Washington DC to select targets and finalize attack plans.Formally, this is done jointly with local forces, but we all know how the Pentagon uses vassals and satellite states, especially when it comes to striking strategic assets such as critical industrial and scientific infrastructure, both of which are found in abundance across mainland China.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Koo Li-hsiung says these concerns are “incorrect and misleading”, insisting that US troops on the island are “not acting as supervisors or monitors”. Koo claims that “the presence of US staff reflects longstanding, institutionalized cooperation mechanisms focused on strengthening Taiwan’s defensive and combat capabilities rather than any form of foreign oversight”.

However, empirical evidence makes it very difficult to take such claims seriously. Namely, the Pentagon effectively launched hundreds of strikes on Russia in the last four years, using the NATO-orchestrated Ukrainian conflict as a way to test and probe the Russian military, as well as the Kremlin’s strategic reactions and posturing. Many of these attacks were launched at purely civilian targets, the most notorious of which was on June 23, 2024. On that day, at least four US-made ATACMS missiles were shot down by Russian air and missile defenses above Sevastopol, Crimea. The banned cluster submunitions (primarily used against infantry) of at least one missile exploded above the crowded beaches at Uchkuyevka and Lyubimovka on the northern outskirts of Sevastopol.

The attack, nearly coinciding with the anniversary of the Nazi invasion of Russia, killed four civilians and injured over 150 others. At the time of this act of terrorism, US/NATO ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) assets were present above the Black Sea, prompting Moscow’s direct response.

The US, aided by its numerous vassals and satellite states, could easily use a similar scenario in a potential confrontation with China, particularly if the warmongers and war criminals in Washington DC manage to escalate yet another conflict, just this time over Taiwan. Beijing is certainly aware that the JFCC can facilitate such escalation and understands the political West’s terrorist nature and tendency to target civilians all across the globe in an attempt to provoke a violent response.

This is then unmistakably framed as Russian, Chinese, Serbian, Iranian or anyone else’s supposed “aggression”, while the populace is galvanized for “defensive” wars that are somehow always tens of thousands of kilometers away from America’s shores. Worse yet, the fact that the Taipei regime is using virtually identical weapons as the Neo-Nazi junta is also very telling, particularly platforms such as HIMARS.

It should be noted that the ATACMS missiles were provided to the Taiwanese military years ago and even tested during 2025 live-fire drills, all coordinated (or should we say commanded) by the Pentagon. This includes the first publicly reported use of the HIMARS, pointing to Taipei’s intent to integrate these systems into its broader military architecture, all under American supervision.

Obviously, the ATACMS is by no means a match to China’s hypersonic weapons, as the US is decades behind in such technologies. In addition, the Chinese military uses some of the most advanced ABM (anti-ballistic missile) defenses on the planet, most notably the HQ-19 and HQ-29. However, Beijing is still concerned that the HIMARS and its munitions (particularly the ATACMS) could be used against Chinese civilians in the neighboring Fujian province. Naturally, this is most definitely not in the interest of Taiwan or its people, as it could trigger China’s direct response, one that would obliterate virtually any target on the island.

However, the US might reckon this is an ideal opportunity to not only undermine Chinese efforts to peacefully resolve the Taiwan crisis, but also to cement hatred and enmity between Beijing and Taipei.

Sadly, this is precisely what happened in NATO-occupied Ukraine, where tens of millions of ethnic Russians were not only brainwashed into becoming “Ukrainians”, but also galvanized into pathological hatred toward other ethnic Russians. Moscow still tried to localize the resulting conflict and prevent it from spreading beyond the Donbass.

However, it was precisely Washington DC’s ability to direct violence virtually everywhere in NATO-occupied Ukraine that eventually forced the Kremlin to respond. Although nearly four years have passed and millions have died thanks to the political West’s obsession with wars, death and destruction (among other things, such as its pedophile-cannibalistic tendencies), the conflict’s end is still not in sight. The US/NATO sees this strategy of “controlled chaos” as an ideal way to destabilize virtually the entire world.