US Decries "Outrageous" China & Russia Veto Of Its Gaza Ceasefire Resolution At UN

On Friday Russia and China, along with Algeria, vetoed a US draft resolution on Gaza calling for ceasefire, with the objectors complaining that the language fell short of a clear and unequivocal demand for a ceasefire.

The draft ceasefire sought to directly link an immediate ceasefire with the release of all hostages from Gaza. China and Russia saw in it language that paves the way for okaying an Israeli offensive against Rafah.

US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said of the proposed resolution, "We want to see an immediate and sustained ceasefire as part of a deal that leads to the release of all hostages being held by Hamas and other groups and that will allow much more life-saving, humanitarian aid to get into Gaza."

But Russian ambassador to the Security Council Vasily Nebenzya accused the US of engaging in "hypocritical" posturing:

He accused the United States of doing nothing to rein in Israel in Gaza, and mocked Washington for speaking of a ceasefire after "Gaza has been virtually wiped off the face of the Earth". "We have observed a typical hypocritical spectacle," he said.

Nebenzya said that the resolution offered by the Biden administration would have "ensured the impunity of Israel, whose crimes are not even assessed in the draft."

This comes after several prior US vetoes of attempted ceasefire resolutions. Friday marks the fourth attempt to move forward a ceasefire resolution. In this case, the Biden administration can seek to lay blame on Russia and China for not wanting to seek peace:

Thomas-Greenfield has reacted to Russia’s and China’s vetoes of the US resolution by saying the two countries “refuse to condemn Hamas for burning people alive, for gunning down innocent civilians at a concert and for raping women and girls”. “This was the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust, and a permanent member of the Security Council cannot even condemn it,” she said. “I’m sorry, but this is outrageous and is below the dignity of this body.”

An alternative resolution is soon next to be put before the Security Council which urges an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan, out of which could come a hoped-for permanent ceasefire. The US is expected to veto it.

Given the death toll in Gaza has reportedly surpassed 30,000 mostly civilians killed, the war is becoming increasingly unpopular internationally, and Israel's actions have been especially condemned by Global South countries.