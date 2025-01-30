The US Dominates The World University Ranking

The UK's Oxford University was named the world's best university in the latest global ranking released by Times Higher Education last week.

While the UK features quite heavily at the upper end of the list, as Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, it's the United States that utterly dominates it. 23 of the 50 best universities in the world are located in the country, according to the ranking, while 7 are in the United Kingdom, also including the University of Cambridge and the Imperial College of London.

China has four entries in the top 50, including Beijing's Tsinghua and Peking universities as well as Shanghai's Fudan University and Hangzhou's Zhejiang University.

Three institutions out of the top 50 are found in Canada and Germany, respectively, while two each hail from Switzerland, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The top 50 also included one school each from France, Japan, Belgium, Australia and Sweden.

The ranking is based on five indicators (teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry). Reducing to the first 30 ranks, the U.S. has an incredible 17 universities inside the top 30 - compared to the UK's five and China's two.