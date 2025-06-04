US Embassy Tells Americans Be Prepared To 'Take Cover' As Kiev Braces For 'Shock & Awe' Attack

The US Embassy in Kyiv has issued a new Wednesday heightened security alert due to "continued risk of significant air attacks" by Russia on Ukraine.

The Kremlin, including President Vladimir Putin himself, has said that major retaliation is coming, after the Sunday massive cross-border Ukrainian operation which destroyed many of Russia's premier military aircraft, including long-range strategic bombers.

President Trump has said of an over one-hour phone call he held with Putin Wednesday, that "We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides." Trump went on to call it a good conversation, however "not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace."

The below official embassy alert, marked June 4, relays the following information for American citizens remaining in the Ukrainian capital [emphasis ZH]:

Event: Russia has increased the intensity of its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine in recent weeks, and there is currently a continued risk of significant air attacks. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv urges U.S. citizens to exercise appropriate caution. As always, we recommend you be prepared to shelter immediately in the event an air alert is announced. Actions to Take: Identify shelter locations in advance of any air alert.

Download a reliable air alert app to your mobile phone, such as Air Raid Siren or Alarm Map.

Immediately take shelter away from windows in the most hardened location you can move to if an air alert is announced.

Monitor local media for updates.

Keep reserves of water, food, and medication.

Follow the directions of Ukrainian officials and first responders in the event of an emergency.

Review what the Department of State Can and Cannot Do in a Crisis.

Of note in Trump's phone call with Putin is that nothing was stated from Trump in the way of a US demand that Putin not retaliate against Ukraine (or at least which was not disclosed in his Truth Social post).

The absence of a preemptive condemnation for any major retaliation suggests that major aerial retaliation is indeed imminent, and that Washington 'understands' the tit-for-tat nature of what is likely about to happen.

Geopolitical observer and podcaster Alex Christoforou has written the following in reaction to the big Wednesday phone call, after the White House has remained relatively silent on the latest developments, which included a Ukrainian attack on the Kerch Strait bridge as well as three bridges in southern Russia, which left at least seven dead:

Trump speaks with Putin. Another long call. Who initiated the call, Trump or Putin? Much different tone than "playing with fire" Truth post. Two leaders discussed Ukraine drone strikes and "various other attacks...by both sides." Trump accepted that Putin will retaliate, and it will be big. Trump admits "immediate peace" not coming.

Maxar has meanwhile confirmed that several high value strategic bombers were destroyed in Sunday's Ukrainian attack deep inside Russian territory:

But Russia has appeared patient in calculating the response, which could mean 'shock and awe' on Kiev at any moment, hence the US Embassy's strong new warning.

Medvedev had also warned of what's coming in a Tuesday statement: "Our Army is pushing forward and will continue to advance. Everything that needs to be blown up will be blown up, and those who must be eliminated will be."

Some ominous threats and signs...

'How can we negotiate with those resorting to terrorism?' — Putin asks bluntly



As Kiev pleads for ceasefires to rearm and regroup, it keeps attacking civilians



He says that the Kiev regime is turning into a TERRORIST ORGANIZATION as battlefield defeats mount https://t.co/IMZQzTdjLd pic.twitter.com/1qupBvV1Hq — RT (@RT_com) June 4, 2025

And we don't know what's going with this unusual post from RT, but it can't be good... Doomsday Radio?