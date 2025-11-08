US To Establish Military Base In Syria's Damascus

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

The US is planning to establish a military base in Damascus, Syria, Reuters has reported, as the Trump administration continues to strongly back the new Syrian government that’s led by former al-Qaeda leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The report said that the US will establish a military presence at an airbase on the outskirts of the Syrian capital for the purpose of enabling a security pact that Washington is attempting to broker between Israel and Syria.

Image source: Reuters

The idea would be for the US military to monitor a potential deal that would include the demilitarization of areas to the south of Damascus. Officials compared it to the US monitoring of the ceasefire deal in Lebanon, which Israel has constantly violated, and the ceasefire deal in Gaza, which Israel has also been in breach of.

A Syrian Foreign Ministry official later told Syria’s state news agency SANA that the Reuters report was "untrue" but did not specifically deny that the US would establish a military presence in Damascus.

"The current stage marks a transformation in the US position towards direct engagement with the Syrian central government in Damascus, and towards supporting the country’s unity while rejecting any calls for partition," the official said.

A Syrian defense official told Reuters that the US had flown to the base in military C-130 transport aircraft to ensure the runway was usable, and a security guard at one of the base’s entrances said that American aircraft were landing there as part of "tests".

Previous reports have said that the Trump administration may sign an agreement with the new Syrian government to formalize its military presence in Syria.

The US has been closing bases in northeast Syria but is expected to maintain its presence at the al-Tanf Garrison in the south, which is situated where the borders of Syria, Iraq, and Jordan converge.

A well-known American anti-Assad Islamist commentator admits the endgame is US-Israel hegemony and control over Syria:

Exclusive: U.S. Forces Reported at Mezzeh Airbase in Damascus



▪️ Eyewitnesses report U.S. helicopters operating from the Syrian capital.

▪️ Base linked to rumored Tel Aviv–Damascus “security agreement.”

▪️ Bilal Abdul Kareem questions U.S. neutrality: “They arm and fund Israel.” pic.twitter.com/FJbN2UgHMC — Bilal Abdul Kareem (@BilalKareem) November 8, 2025

President Trump will be hosting Sharaa at the White House on Monday, where he is expected to formally join the US-led anti-ISIS coalition. Ahead of the visit, the US is asking the UN to lift sanctions on Sharaa, which were imposed due to his history as an al-Qaeda commander and associate of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder of ISIS.