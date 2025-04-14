US, EU Condemn Russian Mass Casualty Strikes On Ukraine's Sumy

On Sunday Russian ballistic missiles pummeled the Ukrainian city of Sumy, resulting in a mass casualty event which was quickly condemned by the United States and European Union.

Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg, reacted by saying it "crosses any line of decency". He suggested the strikes targeted civilians. "As a former military leader, I understand targeting and this is wrong," Kellogg posted on X. He said there are "scores of civilian dead and wounded."

State Emergency Services of Ukraine

Ukrainian emergency authorities said the Sumy attack killed at least 34 people and wounded more than a hundred. Local officials said that among the dead were at least two children.

"On this bright Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy," Sumy's acting Mayor Artem Kobzar said. Orthodox Christians across both Ukraine and Russia are celebrating Palm Sunday.

Ukrainian officials suggested the casualty toll is so high because the strikes were near a Palm Sunday church celebration, which marks the first day of Holy Week for the Orthodox.

Zelensky called on the West to ramp up support in the wake of the deadly strikes:

“It is crucial that the world does not stay silent or indifferent. Russian strikes deserve nothing but condemnation,” Zelenskyy said. “There must be pressure on Russia to end the war and guarantee security for people.”

Likely the death toll could rise amid ongoing efforts to rescue people under the rubble amid a devastated city section. Zelensky called called Russia "filthy scum" after the attack.

"Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What’s needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves," Zelensky followed with.

The Ukrainian leader has of late argued that ongoing attacks like these show Moscow doesn't want peace, but is stringing Washington along as President Trump seeks the start of serious peace talks.

Via Reuters

Kiev has been frustrated that the White House has been more muted in reaction to such attacks, in comparison to the prior Biden administration.

But Trump may also see in this tragedy greater impetus for quickly achieving ceasefire. He's been emphasizing that people are needlessly dying on both sides in a war which "never would have started" if he had been president, instead of Biden.