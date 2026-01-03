US Forces Strike Venezuela, Trump Reveals Maduro Has Been "Captured"

The Venezuelan capital of Caracas was hit with overnight shock and awe after military operations resulted in extensive infrastructure damage and power outages. The scope of the operation is not yet clear, but a US official told Reuters Saturday morning on condition of anonymity that the strikes were indeed being carried out by the US military. Initial reports suggested not only US airstrikes but also Special Operations troops on the ground in Caracas.

The explosions across the capital city came after President Donald Trump deployed a navy task force to the Caribbean and raised the possibility of ground strikes against Venezuela over the past week. It would appear that these threats were not idle.

Full-scale military operations appear to be underway against Venezuela, with dozens of helicopters with the U.S. Army spotted over the capital of Caracas. pic.twitter.com/kIqfbGjOK4 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2026

Trump took to his Truth Social account to announce that Venezuelan socialist leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and were en route by air out of the country.

In late 2025, Trump reportedly gave Maduro an ultimatum via phone: resign immediately, and Trump would offer safe passage for Maduro, his wife, and son, but Maduro refused, demanding amnesty and control over the military, which the U.S. rejected.

BREAKING: US STRIKES ON VENEZUELA



DEATH TO MADURO, DEATH TO COMMUNISM! pic.twitter.com/UC3V27oP6W — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) January 3, 2026

Suspicions of a larger US action have been escalating for weeks as the Trump Admin pursued targeted strikes against alleged drug smuggling ships running like the Pony Express from Venezuela to waiting couriers in the Caribbean.

🚨 Excellent footage showing how coordinated and precise U.S. strikes were inside Venezuela



The woman in the background proclaims "My God" as she watchespic.twitter.com/4VQ4AqOrk2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) January 3, 2026

This was part of a broader campaign by Trump to oust Maduro, who is accused of corruption, drug trafficking, and helping to engineer the US migrant crisis, which resulted in numerous incidents of Venezuelan cartel militants (Tren de Aragua) engaging in kidnapping, torture, and murder on US soil. Maduro continued to deny any government involvement in the spread of these cartels and rejected evidence that his government benefits from billions of dollars in drug money transferred by cartels from the US into the Venezuelan economy.

Critics assert that the operation goes against Trump's campaign promise to end the "forever war" policies of establishment elites (libertarians will probably be furious). However, from Trump's perspective, eliminating a hostile communist regime that is a key ally of China and Russia in the western hemisphere fits directly into the administration's "America First" policy.

🚨WOW: Venezuelan citizen records explosions in Caracas Venezuela just meters away from him as he drives his car. pic.twitter.com/kJFEvZl7Je — Andrew (@AllegedlyDrew) January 3, 2026

If the accusations against Maduro are true, then his government would represent a long-term threat to the stability of the US. And, it would appear that a "forever war" is not in the cards with Maduro in custody.

Furthermore, Venezuela is not the only country south of the border that protects the activities of drug cartels. It's not the only country that helps migrants flood into the US.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has made multiple threats against the US in response to the strict border security and deportations. She is also suspected of shielding cartel operations from US interference. Sheinbaum is likely questioning her life decisions today as it becomes clear that Trump was not bluffing about replacing Maduro.

There is the issue of global political tensions with China and Russia and unrest in America as leftist activists once again exploit the event as an excuse to organize street mobs (as soon as the weather warms up, of course).

Then there is the question of the fast-approaching midterm elections. Trump will need to present clear justifications to the American people for grabbing a foreign leader.

If Trump stumbles on this, Democrats will seize on every opportunity label him a warmonger. They will assert that Trump is empire-building, trying to steal oil, and that Venezuela is "just the beginning." Keep in mind, these are the same people who tried to rally Americans to support WWIII against Russia over Ukraine, but that fact will be glossed over in favor of the narrative that the Dems will "bring peace and stability."

On the other hand, many conservatives are taking a "F*ck Venezuela" approach and argue that it's high time something was done about an abusive and corrupt communist enclave in America's backyard. Only time will tell if Trump's actions garner favor or anger from his voter base.