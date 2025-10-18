The US Has Given Ukraine The Most Aid To Date

Following Zelensky's trip cap-in-hand to Washington this week, we note that (to date) the United States has been the biggest supporter of Ukraine in terms of aid, according to data from the Ukraine Support Tracker compiled by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel).

EU institutions (including the European Commission and the Council), followed by Germany and the United Kingdom have been the next biggest contributors.

The following chart,m via Statista's Anna Fleck, looks at financial assistance (such as loans and grants), humanitarian aid (like food and medical supplies), and the value of weapons and equipment delivered. This included in-kind donations to the Ukrainian military and financial support tied to military purposes.

When looking solely at military aid, including weapons and defense-related financial support, Germany ranks second, contributing an estimated €17.7 billion.

The United States remains the largest military backer, however, having delivered weapons and military funds totaling approximately €115 billion between January 24, 2022 and August 31, 2025.

In early March 2025, U.S. military aid was briefly paused, but resumed on March 11 after Ukraine signaled openness to a potential ceasefire.

The USA is now acting as an arms supplier and coordinator within the framework of the newly established NATO PURL initiative.

This involves NATO countries purchasing weapons from the USA, which are then made available to Ukraine.

The Ukraine Support Tracker, maintained by IfW Kiel, systematically records the publicly known support pledged by governments of 31 Western countries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022.

It tracks military, financial, and humanitarian assistance, aiming to provide a factual basis for ongoing discussions about international aid to Ukraine.