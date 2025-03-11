US 'Immediately Lifts' Pause On Intel & Military Aid To Ukraine As 30-Day Truce Plan Agreed Upon

An apparent breakthrough in Jedda talks between the US and Ukraine, as the United States has announced it "will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine."

The Zelensky government has also "expressed readiness to accept the U.S. proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Via Reuters

"The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace," it added. This comes after a reported over eight hour-long meeting between the US and Ukrainian delegations in the Saudi port city on Tuesday. No doubt, the Ukrainians came hat in hand, ready to please Trump after relations had fallen off a cliff with the Zelensky Oval Office confrontation earlier this month.

Shortly before the announced US-Ukraine agreement for a 30-day ceasefire, a TASS headline said that the Kremlin has no information on any details coming out of the Jeddah meeting.

But will Putin agree? There's as yet little incentive for him to enact a temporary ceasefire, given as Trump recently admitted... he has all the cards (and Zelensky doesn't).

By all accounts the Russians are fast taking back territory in Kursk and advancing along front lines in the Donbas. Likely Russia fears that Kiev could simply use this ceasefire as an opportunity to rearm, rest, resupply and regroup - especially given Washington just said the US arms and intel pipeline is back on.

Moscow is likely to see this is simply a matter between Washington and Kiev, and it appears to be a version of Zelensky's 'partial ceasefire' which demands a halt to all air assaults. Or in essence it sounds like Zelensky just wants his satellite images turned back on.

Ukraine's presidential office presenting this as the joint statement following the talks led by Rubio, Waltz, and Witkoff:

"The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine."

"Both countries’ presidents agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources to expand Ukraine’s economy, offset the cost of American assistance, and guarantee Ukraine’s long-term prosperity and security."

The full statement:

From Russia's point of view, there's nothing about turning back on the halt in weapons and intel assistance which will help anything, given also just last night Ukraine launched its biggest drone attacks in Russian territory to date, targeting the capital of Moscow.

developing...