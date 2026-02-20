US Intelligence: 15,000+ Were Let Free From ISIS Detention Camp After Collapse

Another 'win' for America's disastrous Syria policy, long predicated on overthrowing the Assad government and installing a 'moderate' Sunni regime - though it turns out Jolani's bearded Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants are anything but...

"U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that 15,000 to 20,000 people, including Islamic State affiliates are now at large in Syria, after an exodus from a camp that held jihadists’ families, U.S. officials familiar with the estimate said," The Wall Street Journal reports Friday.

Who could have predicted that chaos, instability, and terrorism would come out of the CIA's Operation Timber Sycamore? Well, we did, and every rational observer of the Syria situation.

Al Hol camp last year, AFP/Getty Images

A billion plus dollars and hundreds of thousands of lives after the decade-long proxy war, and this is all Washington has to show for it:

Security experts have long warned that the wives of Islamic State fighters were effectively raising the next generation of militants at the sprawling Al-Hol facility. Security at the camp fell apart in recent weeks after Syria’s government routed the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which had guarded Al-Hol for years, raising concerns about the release of people who might have become radicalized during the years held behind the razor wire. The size of a small city, the camp in Syria’s eastern desert at one point held more than 70,000 people after U.S.-backed forces destroyed what remained of Islamic State’s self-proclaimed caliphate in Syria in 2019. At the end of 2025, more than 23,000 people were there, according to a report this week from the Pentagon’s Inspector General.

The US military is rapidly backing out of this region after the years-long occupation, effectively throwing the Kurds (SDF) under the bus, as HTS radicals move in and take control.

Given many analysts have pointed to HTS being 'ISIS-lite' to begin with, the following WSJ note is no surprise: "The vast majority have left Al-Hol after the Syrian government took control last month. Western diplomats in Damascus assessed that more than 20,000 people fled the camp in a matter of days earlier amid rioting and a surge of escape attempts."

There were even reports that the ISIS prisoners greeted the government HTS troops rolling in as 'liberators'. The new government is certainly not "fighting" Islamic State cells... quite the contrary:

As the Asayish is set to re-take the control of the Al hol camp and region (including everything north of it) - the Syrian Government Forces currently in charge of Al Hol Camp have opened the gates of the camp and are releasing+transporting as many ISIS members and families out… pic.twitter.com/2jQOR4hisI — ScharoMaroof (@ScharoMaroof) February 13, 2026

And now the Washington blob is simply moving on to the next regime change operation, this time a little further east in Iran, which it turns out was a key Assad ally.

So in place of the secular nationalist Baath party (under the Assad family), the West has the literal founder of Syrian al-Qaeda as president of Damascus, letting ISIS prisoners and affiliates walk free.