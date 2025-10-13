US Intelligence Has Been Enabling Ukraine's Destruction Of Russian Energy Sites

Fresh reporting in the Financial Times offers more confirmation that the Trump administration has been escalating the proxy war in Ukraine against Russia, in hopes of forcing Moscow to the negotiating table.

The Sunday report makes clear that "The US has for months been helping Ukraine mount long-range strikes on Russian energy facilities, in what officials say is a coordinated effort to weaken Vladimir Putin’s economy and force him to the negotiating table."

Via The Atlantic Council

"American intelligence shared with Kyiv has enabled strikes on important Russian energy assets including oil refineries far beyond the frontline, according to multiple Ukrainian and US officials familiar with the campaign," it adds.

One source described Ukraine's drone program as the tool the US is using to weaken Russia's economy and pressure Putin into ending the war on terms more favorable to Kiev.

Washington has sunk billions of dollars in expanding Ukraine’s drone capabilities, with the CIA reportedly supporting the initiative. Attacks on Russian oil and energy sites have become almost a nightly occurrence. In many cases Russian anti-air defense fail to intercept the small drones - or else only destroy some among larger swarms.

FT provides a timeline of when this ramped-up intel sharing began. The program reportedly expanded based on a July phone call between President Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Trump allegedly asked whether Ukraine could target Moscow if supplied with longer-range weapons.

The report relates this exchange as follows:

Trump signaled his backing for a strategy to "make them [Russians] feel the pain" and compel the Kremlin to negotiate, said the two people briefed on the call. The White House later said Trump was "merely asking a question, not encouraging further killing".

After this, as if to demonstrate its existing capabilities to Washington, Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian energy sites sharply increased in August and September.

Interestingly, the FT notes that the Biden administration had avoided backing such strikes, but still authorized the supply of US Army ATACMS missiles, capable of reaching targets up to about 190 miles away, against Russian border areas.

Ukraine has hit a key Russian oil depot in Russia-occupied Crimea, causing massive fires. The key energy resource -- the largest oil storage and shipment hub on the peninsula -- sustained heavy damage, with multiple fires reported. pic.twitter.com/tg8EsqJnvT — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) October 13, 2025

But Trump's apparent intelligence-sharing escalation is seen in things like the following: "A US official said Ukraine selected the targets for long-range strikes and Washington then provided intelligence on the sites’ vulnerabilities." FT adds: "But others involved and briefed on the operations said the US had also set out target priorities for the Ukrainians."

Meanwhile, the question of the US providing Kiev with Tomahawk missiles remains an open one. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked about the issue: "We'll see... I may". The missiles would be "a new step of aggression" in the war, he acknowledged.