US Intercepted Fresh Iranian Ballistic Missile Attacks Overnight As Tehran Blasts 'Ceasefire Violations'

Summary

Iran's foreign ministry says US overnight action, especially bombing coastal radar facilities, is a violation of ceasfire .

. New nighttime salvo of missiles on Kuwait, Bahrain: Six ballistic missiles fired at Bahrain and Kuwait were intercepted , CENTCOM said.

, CENTCOM said. Overnight flare-up started with Iranian attack drones in Strait being intercepted by US forces.

Trump admits Iran still has some 20% of its missile arsenal: "It’s a lot of missiles, but it’s not what it was when we first attacked." (CNBC)

US x Iran permanent peace deal by June 30, 2026?

Yes 21% · No 80%

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Iran FM Blasts New US 'Ceasefire Violations'

Iran has again accused the US of breaking the ceasefire, with the Foreign Ministry on Saturday stating the US "not only lacks the will to reduce tensions and return to the path of stability, but with its adventurist actions, it seriously endangers the security of the region."

The ministry on X denounced fresh US attacks its coastal radar and surveillance facilities in Sirik region and on Qeshm Island - saying this breached the ceasefire. The ministry “strongly calls on the countries of the region to observe the principle of good neighborliness and adhere to the fundamental principle of international law of refraining from allowing aggressors to use their territory and facilities to plan and carry out aggressive actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran."

It seems clear that for each US action, Iran is seeking to establish deterrence, and so is not hesitating to fire or inflict some kind of 'cost' either on US bases or the Gulf allies hosting them.

More Pakistani efforts to forge together agreement to get US-Iran back to the formal negotiating table:

Pakistan's Interior Minister @MohsinnaqviC42 has just departed from Lahore for Tehran where he will meet Iranian Leadership and deliver important messages as part of Pakistan's Mediation efforts between the US and Iran -- This is Naqvi's third standalone visit to Tehran and 4th… https://t.co/mmaVRrU2aX — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) June 6, 2026

Salvo of Ballistic Missiles Fired on Kuwait, Bahrain

Soon after the initial drone shootdown engagement (below), it became apparent that anti-air defense systems were active over Kuwait, as its armed forces warned the public that explosions were the result of inbound projectile intercepts. While there were no reports of damage, the ground result is still anything but clear or certain (based on past instances of the US and Gulf allies concealing or downplaying damage or casualties).

Within hours after this initial exchange of fire, Iran followed up with more ballistic missiles on nearby Bahrain and Kuwait - as 'punishment' for the countries hosting US forces and American bases.

Bloomberg reports that "Six ballistic missiles fired at Bahrain and Kuwait were intercepted and another failed to reach its intended target, hours after four drones headed to the Strait of Hormuz were shot down, Centcom said." It notes that the "US military struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island in return."

It Started With Iranian Drone Shootdowns

More details have come to light of the latest overnight flare-up in fighting between US and Iranian forces in and around the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf.

The Friday night and overnight clashes started when the US military reportedly intercepted and shot down at least four Iranian one-way attack drones. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the incoming unmanned aerial vehicles were heading directly toward the Strait of Hormuz and posed an "imminent threat to maritime traffic."

Following the drone shootdowns, American forces immediately launched retaliatory strikes against key military targets inside Iranian territory. CENTCOM further detailed that American assets hit Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites located in Goruk, a city in the Hormozgan province, as well as on Qeshm Island, a strategically vital Iranian outpost in the mouth of the strait.

Each Exchange Another Escalation Toward Full-Scale War

One thing is clear: these 'limited' escalations are becoming more regular, and even almost nightly at this point, raising the stakes and possibility of a more full-on, dangerous renewed war.

Every exchange like this could mean a return to full-scale war, and that’s what’s going to happen eventually unless Trump just pulls out, which I don’t think he’s gonna do. https://t.co/PFUiLoXktm — Dave DeCamp (@DecampDave) June 6, 2026

It has also become increasingly evident and acknowledged that the ceasefire has allowed Iran to reconstitute much of its missile and drone capabilities, and underground launch tunnels are being dug out with heavy equipment.

President Trump himself has recently admitted this state of things, amid the extended ceasefire:

US President Donald Trump, who has insisted for months that Iran was near its breaking point, conceded Friday that the country retains some missile and drone capacity. In an interview with NBC News, he said about 21-22% of Tehran’s missile arsenal remains. “It’s a lot of missiles, but it’s not what it was when we first attacked,” he told the television network during a visit to Wisconsin. Earlier Friday, he told reporters the US is “having great success with Iran,” and “they’re in no position to have a nuclear weapon.”

Sunday will mark 100 days since the start of Operation Epic Fury. Trump and US officials had touted only a 'short' conflict, and seemed to have been betting on the government being toppled.