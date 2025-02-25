US Invasion Of Canada? Chrystia Freeland Says As Prime Minister She Will Stop It

The political left, regardless of whatever country they are in, is notorious for creating emotional drama for the purposes of propaganda. They are also notorious for accusing their ideological opponents of committing the exact kind of crimes they are actually guilty of. Their fundamental strategy is to take the words of their opponents and twist them into a fantastical narrative of villainy. Add a professional agitator personality like Donald Trump into the mix and you have a recipe for pearl clutching on an epic scale.

Trump's calls for tariffs on Canada and Mexico have elicited a highly dramatic response, with both government's pretending as if the policy is an act of war. Specifically, his prodding assertions that Canada should become the "51st state" have Canadian officials in an uproar.

Podcaster Joe Rogan recently noted that when he asked Trump about the controversy, Trump stated that "It was a joke at first, and then he started to think it might be a good idea". Whether one agrees with this or not, anyone with any sense understands that it's highly unlikely for a number of reasons that Canada will ever become part of the United States. It is fun to play with the premise, though.

For Canadian leftists the idea is not a joke. They are treating it as a precursor to US invasion.

Chrystia Freeland, a Canadian MP, Deputy Prime Minister and a member of the World Economic Forum's Board of Trustees, is running with the manufactured outrage. Freeland announced her candidacy for Prime Minister this week and defined her campaign platform almost exclusively as an anti-Trump platform. She claims that her run as PM was inspired by fears that Donald Trump intends to "invade Canada", a threat she intends to courageously stand against.

"I met a little 4 year old girl, she asked me, whether if I could prevent Trump from invading our country. And that's why I'm standing to be the Liberal Party leader, and to become the next Prime Minister of Canada."



Chrystia Freeland's opening statement at the French debate. pic.twitter.com/xu4wqDYph9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 25, 2025

First and foremost, whenever leftist candidates conjure a story from thin air they often claim an "innocent child asked them a frightening question" which inspired them to take action. In all likelihood the four-year-old girl Freeland talks about doesn't exist other than in her own mind. Second, Freeland is jousting at windmills because no one in the Trump Administration has suggested such an invasion.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” he doesn’t think the president has “any plans to invade Canada.” His remarks follow multiple reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a closed-door meeting of business leaders last week that the Trump administration “keeps talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state.”

Freeland says Trump represents 'the greatest threat to Canada since WWII'. Oddly, Freeland's own family was a part of that threat. Her Grandfather on her mother's side, Michael Chomiak, was a Ukrainian Nazi collaborator who ran a propaganda newspaper called Krakivski Visti.

The Ukraine Archival Records held by the Province of Alberta has a large file on Chomiak, including his own details about his days editing the newspaper Krakivski Visti. Chomiak noted he edited the paper first in Crakow (Cracow), Poland and then in Vienna. The reason he edited the paper in Vienna was because he had to flee with his Nazis colleagues as the Russians advanced into Poland.

Globe and Mail reported that, “Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland knew for more than two decades that her maternal Ukrainian grandfather was the chief editor of a Nazi newspaper.” Despite this fact, she has often cited her grandfather as inspiration for her political career. Freeland has been called out on multiple occasions for revising her family history and painting her grandfather as a "refugee fleeing the Nazis". The information on her grandfather was initially labeled "Russian disinformation", but it turned out to be true.

Freeland is not necessarily culpable for the actions of her ancestors, but as a close member of the authoritarian Davos crowd within the WEF, it looks like Freeland is making her Nazi grandfather proud. Freeland argued during the Liberal leadership French Debate that free speech similar to that in the US should not be tolerated when it comes to negative views on open immigration.

"We can't allow the kinds of comments about immigrants that we're hearing coming out the U.S. at the moment. We can't have that in Canada." Chrystia Freeland at the Liberal leadership French Debate. pic.twitter.com/VcRdRNSulb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 25, 2025

It should also be noted that Freeland was a rabid supporter of draconian forced vaccination mandates during the pandemic scare in Canada. It would seem that Canadian citizens have a lot more to fear from Chrystia Freeland as PM than they do from Donald Trump.