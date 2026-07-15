US & Iran Exchange Heavy Strikes For 5th Day As Trump Warns He'll Take Out Power Plants Next

The Pentagon opened Wednesday morning (US time) by announcing yet another round of strikes on Iran, in what looks like sustained action - also increasingly expanding to include civil and energy infrastructure of the Islamic Republic.

"At 6 a.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching a wave of strikes against Iran," Centcom announced. "The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

The US military further indicated it launched a "seven-hour wave" of strikes overnight - and followed during the next day (Wednesday) by a 90-minute wave. Also the evening prior, the US reimposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and alongside launching its fourth consecutive night of strikes on the country, also as President Trump freshly warned that if Iran does not return to the negotiating table, "next week it gets really bad for them, because next week comes the power plants."

via CENTCOM

"You better make a deal, or you're not going to have anything left," Trump has warned. "Ultimately, we'll hit energy targets in Iran. Next week comes the bridges. We're going to knock out all of their power plants. We'll knock out all of their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate."

Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced that at least 30 civilians have been killed across the country over 260 people wounded by American strikes of the last few days.

Airstrikes also reportedly took out an Iranian military barracks in southeastern Iran, leaving seven dead. The Associated Press details that "One strike targeted a barracks for Iran’s 388th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, which operates tanks and armored vehicles, in Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iranian state television reported."

"The report said the Americans fired at least 13 missiles in the attack and that the seven dead included conscripts and career soldiers," AP continues. "A number of troops were wounded."

Heavy bombardments have focused on the coastal areas, with US strikes reportedly having hit a civilian maritime control tower in Chabahar, southern Iran - location of country's only deep-water port outside the Strait of Hormuz, which allows Iran direct access to the Indian Ocean without passing through the Gulf.

US strikes hit a civilian maritime control tower in Chabahar, southern Iran.



Chabahar is strategically critical for Iran.



It's the country's only deep-water port outside the Strait of Hormuz, giving Iran direct access to the Indian Ocean without passing through the Gulf.… pic.twitter.com/NYNoy0azAI — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 15, 2026

As expected, Iran's IRGC has continued launching a wave of retaliatory strikes targeting critical US military infrastructure across the Gulf and even reaching into Jordan.

The list of targets hit, according to an array of regional sources, include - Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base, the US Navy's 5th Fleet support facility, Kuwait’s Ali Al-Salem and Camp Buehring, and Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Air Base.

Also, Emirati sources have reported strikes on the critical Fujairah Port, while Kuwait confirms one of its navy vessels was struck, leaving four crew members injured. Additionally, social media is awash with unverified footage showing Shahed kamikaze drones striking Kuwait, as well as massive plumes of black smoke rising from burning facilities in Kuwait. US 5th Fleet HQ locations in Bahrain also show signs of damage from inbound projectiles.

The IRGC has insisted that the "export of oil and gas from the region will be either for everyone or for no one."

The Iranians have continued to tout their nationalist defiance and have at no point shown signs of backing down as is hoped by Trump:

Addressing the Civilized and Courageous Nation of Iran with derogatory language does not diminish its Greatness.



Iranians are known for their civility, culture, and strong moral values. We do not answer vulgarity with vulgarity, but with action: fearlessly and with great valor. — Syed Abbas Araghchi (@SyedAbbasA3t) July 15, 2026

President Trump continues facing pressure over what's next or what the ultimate objectives are. Related to this, he was pressed by Fox News Wednesday night about taking Kharg Island. Trump responded:

"We already hit Kharg Island, as you know, twice. Even three times. I said hit everything but just leave that little area from 25 yards out because I don't want that in terms of the world economy. As far as taking it is concerned, if we degrade them far enough and deep enough back, I would do that."

But Iranian forces show no signs of backing down. Instead a message from its army command via state TV says that "a decisive response to this aggressive action by the American enemy" will keep coming.

Footage, reportedly taken during Iranian drone and missile strikes against Kuwait earlier, shows a Shahed-136 impact. The U.S. continues to trade strikes with Iran, as targets inside Bahrain and Kuwait are now bearing the brunt of Iranian fires. pic.twitter.com/AC07mtqi96 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 15, 2026

Missile alert warnings have continued to sound in Bahrain and Kuwait early Wednesday amid the Iranian fire, which has at this point grown to a daily occurrence.

Meanwhile, strikes on nuclear plans return?

Video US air strike which destroyed an Iranian 35 mm Samavat anti-aircraft gun (Swiss Oerlikon GDF-001 copy) stationed to protect Bushehr nuclear powerplant.

Geo-located by @GEOIMINT at 28.83027, 50.87936. pic.twitter.com/RXrnCO9TJA — Mehdi H. (@mhmiranusa) July 14, 2026

Overnight Developments

via Newsquawk...