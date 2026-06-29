US & Iran Set For New Talks, Trump Says, Hours After Tehran Denied Plans Due To Days Of Hormuz Attacks

After some persisting Sunday reports, including in The Wall Street Journal, said that last week's renewed tit-for-tat fighting between the US and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz had 'stalled' the next round of talks, President Trump stated on Truth Social Monday that a meeting on Iran would be held in Doha Tuesday. He stipulated that Iran has requested the talks.

"Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha," Trump wrote on his social media platform in all caps. Axios reported late Sunday, citing a senior US official, that "We decided to stop all the kinetic activity" and make way for renewed talks.

NBC notes in the immediate aftermath of the statement, "There was no immediate reaction from Tehran. Hours earlier, a senior Iranian official denied any technical discussions were scheduled to take place."

"Technical teams working on the implementation of the initial agreement between the two sides are scheduled to meet in Doha in the coming days, a source with knowledge of the talks," the report continues.

Abbas Aslani from the Center for Middle East Strategic Studies has contextualized, "In the past few days the two sides have been flexing their muscles on this strategic issue – meaning the Strait of Hormuz, which is a leverage for Iran that can create a balance in the negotiations with the United States."

"This has been clouding the atmosphere of the talks. The Iranian senior negotiator said they are not expecting those technical talks to be held this week," he added.

As for how this may or may not impact vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz in the wake of the MoU deal signing, and start of Switzerland technical talks earlier this month, Bloomberg reports that "Commercial shipping continued to move through the Strait of Hormuz at a reduced level after recent attacks on two vessels. A handful of vessels made open transits over the weekend, according to tracking data."

Last Friday into the weekend saw the escalatory spiral go into overdrive, as red lines continue to be tested. By early Sunday morning, both Bahrain and Kuwait came under direct Iranian attacks. The strikes came just hours after the Pentagon proudly announced it had pounded multiple targets inside Iran - a move Washington characterized as "retaliation" for Tehran's continued harassment of commercial shipping lanes.

A short time before Trump's latest Truth Social post proclaiming Doha talks set for Tuesday...

Iran denies reports of scheduled technical talks with US in Doha

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Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated on Monday that “no technical talks” with the US are scheduled this week in the Qatari capital Doha, refuting recent western media assertions. IRNA reports… pic.twitter.com/pvAY6tYjxS — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) June 29, 2026

Tehran is now threatening a "complete halt" to all diplomatic negotiations, despite that Trump has been signaling that the gloves are completely off if things spill over into next year: "There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started," he had said Saturday.

But then Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday, "Any interference in this matter and any attempt to adopt new or separate arrangements compared to what is underway by Iran will only lead to more complicated situations and delays in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and will fuel tensions." But for now, at least the two sides have 'agreed' to halt strikes, it was widely reported Sunday evening.