US-Iran Tit-For-Tat Spirals Towards Broader Conflict

The escalation pathway in the renewed tit-for-tat conflict between the US and Iran is becoming increasingly alarming and has been underway for eight days.

US forces reportedly struck Qeshm Island and the southern Iranian cities of Shadegan, Sirik and Hajiabad, while Tehran retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting US bases and critical infrastructure across Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, according to Bloomberg, citing Iranian state media.

The latest escalation could open the door for Israel to rejoin the fight. Itamar Ben Gvir, an Israeli security cabinet minister, told listeners on Israeli radio that he hoped President Trump would strike Iran hard.

Iran's latest attacks moved beyond military targets to now civilian infrastructure, which has been troubling.

Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity warned earlier today that its power and desalination plants have come under attack for the second straight day by Iranian projectiles.

BREAKING: Kuwait says power and water desalination plant attacked for second time in two days



🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/jKP76o4RPX pic.twitter.com/5IoegG3wJv — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) July 19, 2026

US Central Command described the latest US strikes as seeking to reduce Tehran's offensive capabilities on the Strait of Hormuz that threaten commercial shipping and "swiftly punish" Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces behind the Jordan attack that killed two US soldiers and left another missing in action.

U.S. forces pound Iran for the eighth straight night as CENTCOM releases new footage following Iranian missile and drone attacks on a U.S. base in Jordan that killed two U.S. service members. A third remains missing.



CENTCOM says forces "successfully hit Iranian military coastal… pic.twitter.com/0jc8TZBzdo — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 19, 2026

By now, the interim ceasefire deal signed by the US and Iran is in flames, as US forces have renewed their blockade of Iranian ports and the Trump team has tightened sanctions on Tehran's oil exports

An overnight report from AFP News stated:

Iran says nuclear plant being built attacked. Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said the United States attacked an under-construction nuclear power plant in Darkhovin, in the country's southwest.

Previous days US-Iran Wrap:

Polymarket: Will the US announce withdrawal from MOU negotiations by July 31?

Latest overnight headlines (courtesy of Bloomberg):

US-Iran Military Tit-For-Tat Escalation

Two US service members were killed and another went missing in action during Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in Jordan on Friday; four others were evacuated to Jordanian hospitals.

The US launched fresh strikes on Iran overnight Saturday, hitting Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf and southern cities including Shadegan, Sirik and Hajiabad, according to Iranian media.

Iran suspended its commitments under the interim deal with the US as both sides continued exchanging strikes on infrastructure and military targets.

Bahrain said it intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks on Sunday.

Jordan evacuated Aqaba's airport and seaport due to a specific and credible threat, with the US embassy advising Americans to avoid both locations.

Hormuz Chokepoint Tensions

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said four vessels attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route; two were stopped after accidents and two turned back.

Iran accused the ships of attempting to disrupt transit through the strait with "support from American terrorists" and said they had turned off their navigation systems.

Iran rushed out approximately $6 billion of oil during a brief truce with the US in mid-June to mid-July, with around 20 Iranian tankers arriving off Malaysia's east coast, with China as the likely ultimate destination, according to analysts, per the Wall Street Journal.

Regional Impact & Kuwait Strikes Crisis

Kuwait suffered some of its worst Iranian retaliatory attacks, with strikes on a vital oil facility causing significant damage and injuries, and a second power plant hit in as many days.

Kuwait airport suspended flights and Kuwait Airways rescheduled the majority of its flights following the attacks.

Iraq is using a large fleet of trucks to carry fuel through Syria to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, rapidly making Syria the Middle East's top export hub, accounting for more than a quarter of regional volumes.

Oil Market Woes

Renewed fighting is raising the risk of an oil price spike as global supply buffers have been worn thin, with emergency stockpile releases and reduced Chinese imports having previously helped avert a crisis when the Strait of Hormuz first closed in March.

Concerns over re-escalation of the war pushed oil prices sharply higher following Iran's heavy attacks on Kuwait.

Ahead of US futures opening later today, IG's Weekend Oil and US Crude are up about 2%.

The IG oil market is a weekend CFD market that lets traders speculate on where WTI crude will reopen when regular futures trading resumes Sunday evening.

On Friday, Brent crude futures jumped 4% to nearly $88 a barrel, putting the crude oil on track for its biggest weekly gain since April.

A must-read this weekend as Hormuz normalization dramatically slows:

Bloomberg data show transits in the Strait of Hormuz come to a standstill …

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