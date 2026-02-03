US & Israel Flex From Afar In Joint Red Sea Naval Drills

This past several days saw Iran conduct limited 'live fire' war drills in the Strait of Hormuz, and prior to that there were some joint Iran-China-Russia naval maneuvers - but with the USS Lincoln carrier group reportedly moving away from the potential flashpoint, into waters off Yemen, there remains an uneasy de-escalation (for now) in anticipating of Turkish-hosted US-Iran nuclear negotiations.

Israel and the United States have still flexed back, as the partner forces kicked off the week Monday with joint naval military drills in the Red Sea. The war games come amid fears of a potential US attack on Iran.

AP via Getty Images

"A joint exercise was conducted yesterday between a U.S. Navy destroyer and Israeli Navy vessels. The drill was held as part of the ongoing cooperation between the Israeli Navy and the US Fifth Fleet in the Red Sea arena," The IDF posted on X Monday.

"The destroyer docked at the port as part of a pre-planned, routine visit and within the framework of the strategic and close cooperation between the two navies and respective militaries," it said.

The US meanwhile continues to send cargo planes, fighter jets, and advanced air defense systems into the Gulf region to prepare for a potential coming conflict with Iran.

Maximalist demands are still being made of Tehran. While it is willing to talk about its nuclear program, Iranian leaders have balked at Washington demands to give up or at least reduce the Islamic Republic's ballistic missile program.

All the while, Israeli defense officials have traveled to the US for meetings with top military officials. The Netanyahu government is reportedly lobbying for robust Pentagon action against Iran.

One astute Middle East observer has noted, "There is a persistent and unresolved gap between Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu — a gap that was not closed even during the recent 12 day war."

The same analyst lays out the following:

Moreover, even when Trump gave Israel the green light to carry out strikes bacm in June, he did so with the assumption that military pressure would increase Iran’s willingness to accept a deal, not as part of a strategy aimed at regime change. Until recently, Trump rarely spoke in terms of overthrowing the Iranian regime.

US and Israel showing the world they’ve got each other’s back at sea.

Red Sea drills like this send a clear signal don’t test this partnership. — War Monitoring (@WarMonitoring_x) February 2, 2026

Iran is naturally deeply distrustful and suspicious of US motives - especially given it was the first Trump administration which unilaterally pulled out of the Obama-era JCPOA nuclear deal to begin with.

Now Iran is being asked to scrap everything and start afresh, but including ballistic missiles on the agenda will be a non-starter. If Iran gives up or reduces its missile capability, it will have nothing to defend against in the next Israel conflict. The June war saw the Islamic Republic get attacked without warning.