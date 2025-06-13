 US-Israeli Deception Gave Iran False Security Amid Washington Green Light

Fresh reporting as well as new Friday statements by President Trump reveal that the US and Israel practiced deceptive diplomacy, as Israeli and American officials worked together to convince Iran that nuclear negotiations were progressing.

Yet all the while an elaborate Israel attack on Iranian nuclear sites was being planned, and Tehran was given a false sense of security, and ill-prepared for its defense.

Axios has reported that Tel Aviv was given "a clear US green light" to start bombing, according to two unnamed Israeli officials. The previously widely reported 'split' and spat between Trump and Netanyahu was a public ruse.

"Two Israeli officials claimed to Axios that Trump and his aides were only pretending to oppose an Israeli attack in public — and didn’t express opposition in private," the report explained. "The goal, they say, was to convince Iran that no attack was imminent and make sure Iranians on Israel’s target list wouldn’t move to new locations."

Trump was even publicly advocating for diplomacy even up to within hours of the overnight attacks, which involved at least 200 Israeli warplanes, and drones.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has since publicly denied American involvement, but Trump has admitted that he was briefed on the major Israeli military operation. Trump has further indicated that US-supplied weapons were used against Iran. Meanwhile:

TRUMP SAYS IRAN OFFICIALS CALLING HIM TO DISCUSS SITUATION: NBC

Thus far, there's been no evidence of direct Pentagon involvement. But clearly, the Islamic Republic was lulled or tricked into believing that no Israeli strikes were actually imminent.

President Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he and his team were read in on Israel’s plans to attack Iran. Asked what kind of heads-up the U.S. got ahead of the attack, Trump said in a brief phone interview, "Heads-up? It wasn’t a heads-up. It was, we know what's going on." Israel is seeking to both decapitate Iran's military leadership and completely destroy Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran has long maintained is for peaceful energy purposes.

The great negotiator only engaged in deception as he prepared an attack on Iran pic.twitter.com/Ol222rH8UY — Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) June 13, 2025

Given Tehran has vowed to continue its nuclear activities undeterred, despite damage at Natanz and other sites, more waves of Israeli attacks are likely.

Israel's military has on Friday said it has begun to deploy reservists from different units to all combat areas nationwide in readiness for a potential Iranian military response.

Certainly, something was going on last night at The Pentagon...

The question remains: what next? So far, Iranian anti-air defenses have appeared almost non-existent. It's also unclear the degree to which Iran's air defenses and ballistic missile sites have already been destroyed or damaged.