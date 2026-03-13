US Issues $10M Bounty For Location Info On Mojtaba Khamenei & Ali Larijani

The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice program has newly issued a $10 million reward for information on the whereabouts of Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani.

The alert calls for information on the two "Iranian terrorist leaders" at a moment of ongoing heavy bombardment of Iran by the US and Israel. Interestingly the State Department said that informants could make people eligible for "relocation". The Pentagon on Friday said it believes the new Ayatollah is likely wounded and disfigured.

via Associated Press

"These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organizes and executes terrorism around the world," the alert stated.

It actually also seeks information on other top security and government officials. Below is the official US statement in part:

Rewards for Justice is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on the key leaders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its component branches. These individuals command and direct various elements of the IRGC, which plans, organizes, and executes terrorism around the world. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), part of Iran’s official military, plays a central role in Iran’s use of terrorism as a key tool of Iranian statecraft.

Already amid the US-Israeli operation, at least 40 high-ranking government and military leaders have been killed. Many were slain in the opening days of the war, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

All of this seems part of a US-Israeli effort to foment spying and defections within Iranian ranks and society. There have been claims this week that Iranian citizens are feeding information to Israel - which of course means they are spying as assets.

It seems the US may not even know what some of the "wanted" officials look like, based on some of the blank photos below:

The U.S. State Department’s Rewards for Justice program is offering up to $10 million for credible information on senior leaders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



The reward aims to identify or locate key figures linked to the IRGC’s leadership and operations. pic.twitter.com/QgTLTQWiAX — ILRedAlert (@ILRedAlert) March 13, 2026

Israel says it is even bombing Basij/IRGC security checkpoints, and that spotter and spies have assisted on the ground. Whether or not this latter claim is true, it is at the very least intended to sow confusion and distrust on the ground.

Israel and the US are seeking to collapse the system and regime, however, it is showing signs of resiliency on the ground, also as many military analysts have said it is nearly impossible to completely dislodge a government system through sheer airpower alone - also as they warn of the obvious scope creep happening.