US Issues NOTAM Flight Alert Of "Heightened Military Activity" Over Venezuela

It has been weeks since Trump's major military build-up off Venezuela began, and the threat of potential escalated military action against Caracas remains imminent. This scenario may have just gotten a big step closer with a fresh NOTAM alert issued by the FAA.

The FAA issued the NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions), or alert notifying pilots of potential serious hazards in certain airspace, for the Maiquetía Flight Information Region. This area covers all of Venezuela and parts of the southern Caribbean sea.

Importantly, the warning cites a "potentially hazardous situation" and "heightened military activity" over Venezuela and waters just off its coast, and is to expire Febuary 19th, 2026.

Already there's a US aircraft carrier group patrolling waters in the Caribbean. Many analysts believe this is a sure sign that some kind of military intervention against Venezuela is coming.

Trump may order airstrikes and attacks on cartels at land targets in Venezuela, after already sending drone strikes against over twenty alleged drug boats in the last many weeks, killing over 80.

The fresh NOTAM reads:

"The worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela. threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including during overflight, the arrival and departure phases of flight, and/or airports and aircraft on the ground."

And more...

Trump had told reporters on Monday that he wouldn’t rule out sending troops into Venezuela amid the US naval build-up. Maduro in response has said that if Trump ordered military strikes on Venezuela, it would be the "biggest mistake of his life."

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has just issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for the entirety of the Maiquetía Flight Information Region (SVZM), which covers all of Venezuela and a large section of the Southern Caribbean, stating that operators should exercise… pic.twitter.com/dhynbRuZoi — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 21, 2025

As we reported earlier, following the first US strikes on boats in the region, Maduro sent a letter to Trump urging for diplomacy and stating his readiness to talk with Trump’s special envoy, Ric Grennel, who met directly with the Venezuelan leader back in January.