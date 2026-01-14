US Military Opens New Air Defense Coordination Cell In Qatar

Authored by Ryan Morgan via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), on Jan. 13, announced the launch of a new air defense coordination cell in Qatar.

A U.S. soldier assigned to the 1-62 Delta Battery Air Defense Artillery Regiment Patriot at a Patriot launcher at at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on March 4, 2015. Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman/U.S. Air Force via DVIDS

CENTCOM, the U.S. military command that oversees operations in the Middle East, said the new unit is located at the Al Udeid Air Base and will be operated by personnel from the United States and other regional partners.

Called the Middle Eastern Air Defense—Combined Defense Operations Cell, the center is situated within the existing Combined Air Operations Center at Al Udeid Air Base.

Over the past 20 years, representatives from 17 nations have helped to coordinate air operations from the Combined Air Operations Center.

“This is a significant step forward in strengthening regional defense cooperation,” Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of CENTCOM, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This cell will improve how regional forces coordinate and share air and missile defense responsibilities across the Middle East.”

CENTCOM and its regional partners have contended with long-range missile and drone attacks in recent years.

In April 2024, Iran launched a wave of one-way attack drones and missiles at Israel in response to an apparent Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria.

U.S. forces helped blunt that Iranian barrage, with CENTCOM reporting it intercepted 80 drones and six ballistic missiles.

American forces in the region again helped intercept Iranian ballistic missiles bound for Israel in October 2024.

As Israel and Iran came to blows in June 2025, U.S. forces again helped intercept Iranian attacks targeting Israel.

After U.S. forces struck Iran on June 22, Al Udeid Air Base came under direct retaliatory attack from Iran, and U.S. and Qatari air defense forces arrayed around the base defended against multiple missiles.

Lt. Gen Derek France, who leads the U.S. Air Force’s CENTCOM component, said the new air defense cell at Al Udeid Air Base “creates a consistent venue to share expertise and collectively create new solutions together with our regional partners.”

Qatar has been a key regional partner of the United States for years.

In addition to providing one of the largest bases for U.S. forces in the region at Al Udeid, Qatar has also played an intermediary role in negotiations for a cease-fire in the Israel–Hamas conflict in Gaza.

President Donald Trump has taken steps to expand the U.S.–Qatari partnership.

In September, Trump signed an executive order stating it is the policy of the United States “to guarantee the security and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar against external attack.”

In October, the Pentagon announced it had approved the creation of a new facility at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho that will be dedicated to training members of the Qatar Armed Forces.