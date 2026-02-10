US No Longer Wants To Pursue Its Own Ukraine Peace Proposal, Kremlin Charges

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said in an interview published on Monday that the US no longer wants to implement a Ukraine peace deal that it previously proposed, the latest sign that there's little chance the grinding war will come to an end anytime soon.

Lavrov claimed that the US and Russia came to an agreement on Ukraine during President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s summit in Anchorage, Alaska, back in August 2025. He didn’t elaborate on the details of the potential deal, but it's believed to involve Ukraine ceding territory it still controls in the Donbas, a condition included in a 28-point peace plan that was later drafted by the Trump administration.

via CNN

"In other words, we were told that the Ukrainian issue must be resolved. In Anchorage, we accepted the United States’ proposal. To put it straightforwardly, they proposed, and we agreed – the problem should be solved," Lavrov told TV BRICS.

"The position of the United States was important for us. Having accepted their proposals, we essentially fulfilled the task of resolving the Ukrainian issue and moving toward comprehensive, broad, mutually beneficial cooperation."

The Russian diplomat said that despite the "positive" summit, the US began imposing sanctions on Russia a few weeks later and has continued the economic pressure.

"New sanctions are imposed, attacks on tankers are staged in international waters in violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and India and other partners are discouraged from purchasing affordable Russian energy, while Europe has long prohibited such purchases, forcing them to buy American liquefied natural gas at significantly higher prices," he said.

Lavrov added that he didn’t see a "promising future in economic terms" when it comes to US-Russia relations. "Thus, in the economic sphere, the United States has effectively declared a goal of economic domination," he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, which focused on Russia’s relationship with other BRICS nations, Lavrov said the Biden administration has turned the US dollar into a "weapon," prompting Russia and other countries to reduce their reliance on the US currency.

"Under the Biden administration, the United States has taken every step to weaponize the dollar against those it considers inconvenient," he said, adding that the policies have continued under the Trump administration.