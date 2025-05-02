US 'Not Serious' About Nuclear Talks After Trump's Secondary Sanctions: Iran

Via The Cradle

The Iranian Foreign Ministry affirmed on Friday that Tehran is committed to continuing the diplomatic process and negotiations regarding its nuclear program but that it "will not accept pressure and threats that violate international law and target the rights of the Iranian people."

In a statement, the ministry condemned the continued illegal sanctions on Iran and the "pressure on its economic partners," viewing them as "further evidence that the United States is not serious about adopting a diplomatic approach toward Iran."

Via Tehran Times

It also stressed that the continuation of these policies "will not change Iran's firm positions in defending its legitimate rights," and that "testing failed methods will only lead to a repetition of past failures."

The Foreign Ministry went on to say that the Iranian negotiating delegation, during the first three rounds, attempted to "reach a fair agreement that guarantees the rights of the Iranian people, within the specified frameworks that allow Tehran to use peaceful nuclear energy."

Tehran entered indirect negotiations with Washington following US President Donald Trump's letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, to "resolve a fabricated crisis through diplomacy, based on good faith," the statement added.

The Ministry's statement came after Trump announced on Thursday that all purchases of Iranian oil or petrochemical products must stop, warning that any country or individual continuing such trade would face immediate secondary sanctions and be barred from doing business with the US.

"They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form," he wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. Secondary sanctions are a powerful tool for the US because of the size of its economy.

Trump's comments follow the postponement of the latest US talks with Iran over its nuclear program. The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that the fourth round of talks, which were due to take place in Rome on Saturday, had been rescheduled at the suggestion of the Sultanate of Oman for “logistical reasons.”

Sources speaking with Al Mayadeen explained that the postponement came "against the backdrop of the conflicting positions taken by the US administration regarding the talks, and Washington's efforts to change the general framework for negotiations that had been previously agreed upon."

In a related development, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserted on Thursday that Iran must "walk away" from both uranium enrichment and the development of long-range missiles.

"They have to walk away from sponsoring terrorists, they have to walk away from helping the Houthis (in Yemen), they have to walk away from building long-range missiles that have no purpose to exist other than having nuclear weapons, and they have to walk away from enrichment," Rubio said in an interview with Fox News.

Iran has always been five years away from a nuclear weapon, and we’ve always been at war with Eastasia https://t.co/ZSt8KzQ1iC — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) April 21, 2025

His comments came as the fourth round of nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, set to take place in Rome on Saturday, were postponed.

An Iranian official cited by Reuters said a new date for the talks would be set "depending on the US approach." Tehran has repeatedly affirmed that both its uranium enrichment and its defense capabilities are non-negotiable in the talks with the US.