US Offers $10 Million For Capture Of Sinaloa Cartel Boss Brothers

Following the Mexican Army Special Forces' decapitation strike against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) by killing Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes - and, as we now know, with U.S. intelligence aiding the operation - the ongoing dismantling of the Mexican cartel command and control networks appears to be moving full steam ahead.

On Thursday, the State Department issued a release stating that the U.S. government would offer $10 million for the capture of two alleged Sinaloa Cartel bosses in Tijuana: brothers Rene "La Rana" Arzate Garcia and Alfonso "Aquiles" Arzate Garcia.

🚨Alert: Wanted, Dead or Alive! Two of the Sinaloa Cartel’s top Narco Terrorist! DHS is offering up to $10M in rewards for info leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Tijuana Plaza bosses René and Alfonso Arzate-García! pic.twitter.com/vVNmrnoLfZ — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) February 26, 2026

"These rewards are offered in coordination with the DEA San Diego Division and U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California in a unified effort to bring the Arzate-García brothers to justice," the agency said.

State claims that the brothers controlled the Tijuana drug trafficking corridor for 15 years through violence, alliances, and corruption, helping sustain cartel operations, including flooding fentanyl into the U.S.

The $10 million reward for both brothers, or $5 million per head, comes as the Justice Department unveils a new superseding indictment against René Arzate-García that now includes major narcoterrorism charges, continuing criminal enterprise, material support for a foreign terrorist organization, international drug trafficking, and money laundering.

The rewards were announced four days after Mexican special forces killed CJNG boss El Mencho.

Here's a useful cartel control map:

Related:

The broader view is that, from toppling the Maduro regime in Venezuela to dismantling Mexican drug cartels to what's likely coming down the pipeline: regime change in communist Cuba, as well as other actions across the Caribbean and the Gulf of America by the U.S. military - these are massive moves by the U.S. government to secure the Western Hemisphere. This aims to expel China and other foreign adversaries from countries and financial networks, and to restore law and order across the hemisphere as the world fractures into a dangerous bipolar state.

After this week's events south of the U.S. southern border...

... it may be time to revisit the Sicario crime-thriller films.