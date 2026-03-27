US Offers Up To $3 Million Bounty For Information On Finances Of Haitian Gangs

Authored by Kimberly Hayek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The U.S. government on March 25 announced a bounty of up to $3 million for information on the finances of Haiti’s ‌Viv Ansanm and Gran Grif gangs.

Armed police ride in the back of a truck after the streets of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, were deserted following a call for a general strike launched by several professional associations and companies to denounce insecurity in Port-au-Prince, on Oct. 18, 2021. Richard Pierrin/AFP via Getty Images

The United States designated both groups, which bring together hundreds of gangs in the capital Port-au-Prince, the agricultural Artibonite region, and central Haiti, as terrorist organizations in May 2025.

The two gangs are a “primary source of instability and violence in Haiti” and are a “direct threat to U.S. national security interests in our region,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the time, adding that they are “committed to overthrowing the government of Haiti.”

Gangs have grown in power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. They are estimated to control about 90 percent of the capital, Port-au-Prince, according to a 2025 U.N. security briefing, and have expanded their activities into the countryside, including looting, kidnapping, sexual assaults, and rape. Haiti has not had a president since the assassination.

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti said in a March 25 statement that Viv Ansanm members are “responsible for an ongoing campaign of violence, including attacks against the government of Haiti, prison systems, police stations, hospitals, and the nation’s main airport in Port-au-Prince,” while Viv Ansanm is “directly involved in the mass murder and collective rape of Haitian civilians, including violence against American citizens in Haiti.”

Haitian security ​forces, with the support of a partially deployed U.N.-backed force and a U.S. private ⁠military company, have intensified attacks on armed gangs that control most of the capital, but ​have yet to make a major gang leader’s arrest.

Even if gang members are arrested, Haiti’s judicial system is barely functional. A 2024 U.N. report found that “many courthouses remain destroyed, non-operational, or located in inaccessible areas, effectively barring judicial personnel and lawyers from accessing them.”

More than ​a million people have been displaced by the conflict with gangs, which has exacerbated food insecurity, and ‌close ⁠to 20,000 have been reported killed in Haiti since 2021. The death toll has climbed every year.

According to a Mercy Corps survey published this month, which ⁠surveyed thousands of displaced people across the capital Port-au-Prince, 99 percent had no job or income after being displaced, and 95 percent felt unsafe in ​their new lodgings.

An overview of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on June 3, 2025. Clarens Siffroy/AFP via Getty Images

Less than half had access to a functioning toilet, ​and the vast majority were eating fewer than two meals a day. Just a third of children were attending school, and a third of women said they had suffered physical or sexual violence at ⁠the displacement ​site, the report found.

The United Nations estimated that 1.45 million people ​were internally displaced across Haiti by the end of last year, with more than 400,000 displaced in the past ​year alone.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.