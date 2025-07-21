US Orders New Restrictions On Flights From Mexico Amid Aviation Dispute

Authored by Ryan Morgan via The Epoch Times,

The U.S. Department of Transportation imposed new restrictions on flight operations from Mexico to the United States on July 19 in response to flight restrictions Mexico previously levied against the United States.

Under the new restrictions, Mexico will have to file schedules with the U.S. Transportation Department for all U.S. operations and obtain department approval to operate large passenger or cargo charter flights between Mexico and the United States.

In a July 19 statement, the U.S. Transportation Department said Mexico, since 2022, has not been in compliance with the Air Transport Agreement enacted between the two countries in 2015. Specifically, the department stated that Mexico had rescinded flight slots for three American, Delta, and United flights through the Benito Juarez International Airport and ordered U.S. cargo flights to relocate their operations.

“Mexico claimed it was to allow for construction to alleviate congestion at Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX) that has yet to materialize three years later,” the department stated.

“By restricting slots and mandating that all-cargo operations move out of MEX, Mexico has broken its promise, disrupted the market, and left American businesses holding the bag for millions in increased costs.”

The U.S. Transportation Department also issued an order that could lead to the revocation of an antitrust immunity agreement that had allowed Delta and Aeromexico to operate a joint venture.

“Let these actions serve as a warning to any country who thinks it can take advantage of the U.S., our carriers, and our market. America First means fighting for the fundamental principle of fairness,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on July 19.

The Epoch Times reached out to Mexico’s Secretariat of Foreign Affairs for comment about the latest action from the U.S. government but did not receive a response before publication time.

Amid the broader dispute over Mexico’s compliance with the 2015 Air Transport Agreement, Delta and Aeromexico have sought to preserve their joint venture, arguing that they should not have to lose out as part of the U.S. retaliation over the Mexican government’s actions. A cancellation of the Delta/Aeromexico joint venture could jeopardize nearly two dozen routes and $800 million in economic benefits for both countries, according to the airlines.

“The U.S. Department of Transportation’s tentative proposal to terminate its approval of the strategic and pro-competitive partnership between Delta and Aeromexico would cause significant harm to consumers traveling between the U.S. and Mexico, as well as U.S. jobs, communities, and transborder competition,” Delta said in a statement responding to the U.S. Transportation Department’s recent actions.

Aeromexico’s press team stated that it was reviewing the order and planned to coordinate with Delta to present a joint response in the coming days.