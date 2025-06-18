US Organizing Cruise Ship Evacuations Of Americans From Israel

The US Embassy in Jerusalem is working on dispatching evacuation flights and cruise ships for American citizens who are seeking to leave the country, following several recent State Department travel alerts and warnings.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced Wednesday, amid five days of Iranian ballistic missiles raining down on Israeli cities in response to Israel attacking Iranian nuclear sites, that cruise ship departures are also being lined up.

Via Times of Israel

"Urgent notice! American citizens wanting to leave Israel- US Embassy in Israel ... is working on evacuation flights & cruise ship departures," Huckabee wrote on X. "You must enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). You will be alerted w/ updates."

It marks the first announcement from the US government of a federally assisted evacuation program for American citizens from Israel.

On Monday, the US State Department elevated its travel advisory for Israel to Level 4, the highest level, urging Americans not to travel there.

Already, going back to the Hamas terror attack of Oct. 7, 2023 - and Israeli military assault on Gaza - there have been a steady stream of Americans and foreigners departing Israel.

Some 600,000 Americans had lived in Israeli prior to the start of the Gaza war, however, most are residents and have dual citizenship.

Interestingly, China, which lately condemned Israel's aerial assault on Iran, has also started urgent evacuations, and has even encouraged citizens to find land routes for themselves.

Airspace over Israel remains closed to all commercial aviation. "The ministry and embassies are making every effort to protect the safety of Chinese nationals in Iran and Israel and to swiftly organize the evacuation of Chinese nationals," Guo said.

Thailand is also organizing evacuations via its air force, given many Thai citizens work in the country - an estimated 40,000. Some Thai citizens were actually kidnapped by Hamas on Oct.7.

VIDEO: Foreign passport holders board buses in Tel Aviv for evacuation out of Israel.



The operation, coordinated by the Polish embassy, aims to evacuate several hundred people who will board buses headed to Sinai in Egypt, and from there continue to Warsaw, Poland pic.twitter.com/SQDxosEUbJ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 18, 2025

Other European countries are also telling their citizens to urgently get out as the war ramps up, and are organizing government assistance.