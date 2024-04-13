US Pressuring China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia To Halt Attack Plans On Israel

The past days have seen American diplomats in a global push to get countries to hold back Iran from launching a retaliatory attack on Israel for its April 1st embassy attack in Damascus.

Washington is especially leaning on China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia in hopes that a united diplomatic front could deescalate the situation, at a moment Israel is bracing for an assault.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with several officials over the past week, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. "We have also engaged with European allies and partners over the past few days and urged them as well to send a clear message to Iran: that escalation is not in Iran’s interest, it’s not in the region’s interest and it’s not in the world’s interest," a statement from the State Department indicated.

Blinken "has been making clear to every country that has any semblance of a relationship with Iran that it is in their interest to use that relationship to send a message to Iran that they should not escalate this conflict. But I will let those countries speak for themselves about what action they may or may not take," the statement from spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Miller added that US has also "engaged with European allies and partners over the past few days" to deliver a message urging restraint to Iran. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock have also been engaging the Iranian foreign minister in recent days.

Blinken's message to Turkey and Saudi Arabia was that they should "urge Iran not to escalate." Going into this weekend, it's being widely reported that a major Iranian attack, possibly including ballistic missiles and drones, remains 'imminent'. US officials have told media sources that Iran has been observed moving major military assets including missile systems.

Though Iranian operatives on Saturday morning have seized an Israeli-linked tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, it seems the 'big attack' is still on hold for now.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, suggests there may be a diplomatic way out that avoids full Iranian military retaliation. Iran is "proposing the following: If a ceasefire is reached in Gaza and Israel does not attack the city of Rafah, it is ready, in order to reduce escalation and tension, not to take any action against Israel at the present time," the newspaper stated.

⚡Two sources told CNN: “Washington noted that Iran is moving military assets, including aircraft and cruise missiles” — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) April 13, 2024

But it's anything but clear that a leader like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be willing to alter his plans to eradicate Hamas based on dictates from Tehran. Currently, the atmosphere seems one of the calm before the storm.