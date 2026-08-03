US Raises Travel Advisory For Spanish Area Amid Illegal Immigrant Influx

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

The U.S. Department of State on Saturday increased a travel advisory for Ceuta, Spain, to a higher level due to unrest caused by a recent mass influx of illegal immigrants.

The agency said it updated its travel advisory for Americans to Ceuta to Level 3, or “reconsider travel,” due to “massive and uncontrolled arrival of migrants from Morocco to Ceuta” that could lead to an “unpredictable and dangerous security situation.”

“Spain has deployed the Spanish military, Spanish National Police, and Guardia Civil as a result of this serious situation,” it said. “Americans should reconsider travel to the area given the risks posed to their safety and security.”

Spanish authorities on Saturday installed a 1,600-foot barrier along the sea border between Ceuta, located in North Africa, and Morocco following the surge.

At least 67 of the border crossers died, including some who drowned and others who were killed in a stampede to cross a breakwater barrier, the Spanish government said Saturday.

The sudden arrival of 50,000 to 60,000 people in the territory on July 30 and July 31 sparked a humanitarian crisis and reignited the immigration debate in Europe and beyond, although at least 80 percent of the illegal immigrants had returned to Morocco by Saturday, according to government estimates.

Other European Union countries called for urgent talks and a coordinated response to the situation in Ceuta.

“We cannot allow uncontrolled mass crossings, the instrumentalization of migration or other hybrid threats to create the perception that illegal entry into the European Union is possible. That a migrant’s illegal entry can turn into legal stay,” a letter to top EU officials, released on Saturday by the Italian government’s office, said in a statement.

“Such a perception would encourage further attempts, undermine confidence in our common migration policy and have repercussions for all Member States,” it added.

Moroccan illegal immigrants walk along Avenida Martínez Catena in Ceuta toward the border area on July 31, 2026, at 9:34 p.m. local time. Etienne Fauchaire/The Epoch Times

Leaders of Italy, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Sweden signed the letter asking the EU’s current Irish presidency to convene a video conference of interior ministers.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticized the reaction to the events in Ceuta, saying calls for Spain to be suspended from the EU’s borderless Schengen zone were “driven by prejudice, fake news, ignorance, or political interest.”

According to the State Department, Spain—other than Cueta—is currently under a “Level 2” travel advisory, meaning to “exercise increased caution.”