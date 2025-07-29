US Reaffirms 'Unwavering Support' For Restoration Of Democracy, Justice In Venezuela

Authored by Yeny Sora Robles via The Epoch Times,

The U.S. State Department issued a statement on July 27 reaffirming that the United States remains steadfast in its support for the restoration of democracy and justice in Venezuela, one year after the election that saw leader Nicolás Maduro remain at the helm.

“One year since dictator Nicolás Maduro defied the will of the Venezuelan people by baselessly declaring himself the winner, the United States remains firm in its unwavering support to Venezuela’s restoration of democratic order and justice,” the statement reads.

The foreign policy agency, headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, declared that Maduro is the leader of the narco-terrorist organization Cartel de Los Soles (Cartel of the Suns), responsible for drug trafficking to the United States and Europe.

“Maduro, currently indicted by our nation, has corrupted Venezuelan institutions to facilitate the cartel’s criminal drug trafficking scheme to the United States,” added the statement.

It also accused Maduro and his group of manipulating the Venezuelan electoral system “for years” to stay in power.

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the Cartel of the Suns as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” organization on July 25 and noted that the criminal group is led by Maduro and other senior Venezuelan officials in his government.

According to the OFAC, Maduro and high-ranking officials in his government have “corrupted the institutions of government in Venezuela, including parts of the military, intelligence apparatus, legislature, and the judiciary, to assist the cartel’s endeavors of trafficking narcotics into the United States.”

It noted that the cartel’s name is derived from the sun figures that often appear on the uniforms of Venezuelan military officers.

The Treasury office also noted that the Cartel of the Suns has been providing material support to foreign terrorist organizations, such as the Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel that provide “material support to foreign terrorist organizations threatening the peace and security of the United States.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the statement that this action “further exposes the illegitimate Maduro regime’s facilitation of narco-terrorism through terrorist groups like Cartel de los Soles.”

“The Treasury Department will continue to execute on President Trump’s pledge to put America First by cracking down on violent organizations including Tren de Aragua, the Sinaloa Cartel, and their facilitators, like Cartel de los Soles,” he added.

The Tren de Aragua (TdA) emerged in 2013 within the prison system of the Venezuelan state of Aragua and grew stronger through alliances with small local gangs in key areas of the country during long periods of impunity under Maduro’s watch.

Since 2018, the TdA has spread across the continent and expanded its activities to include crimes of extortion, drug trafficking, human trafficking, sexual exploitation of women and children, and money laundering. In recent years, it has taken advantage of the massive emigration of Venezuelans fleeing the difficult situation in their country.

According to the OFAC, the Sinaloa Cartel is one of Mexico’s oldest and most powerful cartels. For years, it has been responsible for trafficking lethal drugs such as fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other illicit drugs to the United States and has been involved in widespread violence.

“The Cartel de los Soles supports Tren de Aragua in carrying out its objective of using the flood of illegal narcotics as a weapon against the United States. Additionally, the Cartel de los Soles has provided support to the Sinaloa Cartel,” OFAC stated.