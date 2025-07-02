US Revokes Visas For British Punk-Rap Duo Over Anti-Israel Chant

Authored by Savannah Hulsey Pointer via The Epoch Times,

The State Department revoked the U.S. visas of the British punk-rap band Bob Vylan, following the group’s anti-Israel comments at a world-famous English music festival.

Lead singer Bobby Vylan led attendees at his June 28 concert at the Glastonbury Festival in chants of “Death, death to the IDF!” referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

The concert came just days after the United States and Israel engaged in an offensive against Iranian nuclear sites, and almost two years after Hamas’s deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, prompting Israeli military actions in Gaza aimed at eliminating the Palestinian terrorist group and freeing the hostages taken by it. The ongoing Israel–Hamas conflict also triggered protests by pro-Palestinian activists against Israel’s military responses.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced in a June 30 X post that “The [State Department] has revoked the U.S. visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants. Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.”

The band was scheduled later this year to make appearances in cities across the nation, including Washington, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and other states.

During the weekend show, Vylan chanted against the IDF while performing in front of 200,000 people at the festival, held in Somerset, England, which is one of the world’s largest music events.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Vylan’s message.

“There is no excuse for this kind of appalling hate speech,” Starmer said in a statement. “I said that [Irish hip-hop group] Kneecap should not be given a platform, and that goes for any other performers making threats or inciting violence.”

Vylan took to Facebook the day after the performance, saying he had been “inundated” with a mixture of “support and hatred,” but reiterating his stance that “I said what I said.”

The singer referenced his daughter, saying:

“Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.

“Let us display to them loudly and visibly the right thing to do when we need change.”

Police said they are considering whether an investigation is needed. Avon and Somerset Police wrote on X, “We are aware of the comments made by acts on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury Festival this afternoon. Video evidence will be assessed by officers to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation.”

Chris Philp, the Conservative MP for Croydon South and Shadow Home Secretary in the UK, encouraged prosecution against Vylan, saying on X:

“It seems clear Vylan was inciting violence and hatred … I call on the Police to urgently investigate and prosecute the BBC as well for broadcasting this.”

The BBC admitted on June 30 that it should have cut the broadcast after the “anti-Semitic” and “utterly unacceptable” comments were made.

The broadcaster has since removed the performance from its website.

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ZeroHedge.