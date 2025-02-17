US, Russia To Hold Peace Talks In Saudi Arabia Without Ukraine, Even As Zelensky Visits Gulf

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned on X that "Europe's security is at a turning point." She continued in the statement she wrote while arriving in Paris for "crucial talks" with European counterparts on the Russia-Ukraine war, "Yes, it is about Ukraine – but it is also about us."

"We need an urgency mindset. We need a surge in defense," she wrote. "And we need both of them now." The words come immediately on the heels of von der Leyen telling the Munich Security Conference, "I will propose to activate the escape clause for defense investments. This will allow member states to substantially increase their defense expenditure."

via Ukrainian Presidency's Office

Europe is also deeply concerned that it is getting cut out of peace talks toward a negotiated settlement to end the Ukraine war. They are worried President Zelensky himself is getting sidelined, after last week's 90-minute Trump call with Putin.

Several media outlets reported on Sunday that initial talks will be held in Saudi Arabia, expected to kick off Tuesday, between Russian and American diplomats. Both sides have confirmed the talks:

Moscow has confirmed that Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser to Putin, will take part in talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday .

. Washington has also confirmed the meeting, saying Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and special envoy Steve Witkoff will attend.

Lavrov says Russia is not considering territorial concessions to be given to Ukraine at the planned negotiations to end the war.

It appears final details ahead of the high-level talks were hammered out in a Saturday phone call between Secretary of State Rubio and top Russian diplomat and security official Sergey Lavrov.

"The Secretary re-affirmed President Trump’s commitment to finding an end to the conflict in Ukraine. In addition, they discussed the opportunity to potentially work together on a number of other bilateral issues," a readout of that call indicated.

Crucially, Ukrainian officials have revealed were not invited to the talks in Saudi Arabia. Zelensky reiterated in a Sunday interview that he will "never accept any decisions between the United States and Russia about Ukraine" if Ukrainian officials aren't at the table.

As for a potential decision or concession amid the looming deal-making to end the war, European officials are saying President Trump will likely approve the withdrawal of US forces from Baltic states and possibly further to the West, in order to ease Russian fears of Washington encroachment, according to reporting in Al Jazeera.

As for the imminent US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia:

Kyiv 'knew nothing' about US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia and won't recognize their outcome if Ukraine is not part of them – Zelensky

Ukraine's Kyiv Post is reporting the same:

Ukraine was not informed about the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, will not participate in them, and will not recognize any agreements reached, — Zelensky

Strangely, President Zelensky is actually currently in the Gulf region, visiting UAE, and he's next traveling to Saudi Arabia—and yet he's not going to be part of the the US-Russia talks.

His office is stressing that his state visit to Saudi Arabia has nothing to do with the US talks, as it was planned in advance:

Days before Svyrydenko's announcement, Zelensky told reporters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that he intends to pay official visits to Saudia Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey, but has no plans to meet with any Russian or U.S. delegations in these countries. "I will not meet with Russians, but then I will not meet with Americans there," he said.

🚨 EUROPE SABOTAGING PEACE TALKS?



As a U.S. envoy arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, our allies in Europe are meeting in Paris to discuss ways to intensify the conflict.



Among those options: more Russian sanctions, more aid for Ukraine, using… pic.twitter.com/HcQeANxkk4 — R.C. Maxwell 🇺🇸 (@RCMaxw3ll) February 17, 2025

That's awkward, to say the least...

Still, the Ukrainian leader has said these talks will "yield no results" without Ukraine's direct representation and input. Many of his European backers agree, and have been urging Washington include Kiev in the negotiations.

European leaders are meeting in Paris Monday, at President Macron's invitation, for an urgent meeting assessing the Ukraine war and Europe's defense readiness and security.