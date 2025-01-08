US Sanctions Top Hungarian Official Close To Orban For Alleged Corruption

The United States is now in the business of sanctioning NATO allies, apparently. The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on Tuesday hit a top official of the Hungarian government, who is close to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, with punitive sanctions for alleged corruption.

Antal Rogán, who is head of Orban's cabinet office, is alleged to have facilitated favorable business deals with government-aligned businesspeople. Critics and the opposition have dubbed him "Orban's propaganda machine".

US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman at news a conference from Budapest called Rogán "a primary architect, implementer and beneficiary" of systemic corruption in Hungary, a system slammed by the American diplomat as a "kleptocratic ecosystem".

"For too long, senior government officials in Hungary have used positions of power to enrich themselves and their families, moving significant funds from the public purse into private pockets," Pressman said. But he also noted Rogan is not the only Hungarian official involved in corruption.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated Tuesday that Rogan's activity "is emblematic of the broader climate of impunity in Hungary where key elements of the state have been captured by oligarchs and undemocratic actors."

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó hit back by blasting the sanctions as but "personal revenge" on the part of Biden's outgoing US ambassador.

As for Rogán himself, his office said Hungary is waiting on Trump to improve the relationship and set things aright:

"After January 20, the United States of America will have a new government and a new president. We will take the necessary legal steps after their inauguration."

Currently, Hungary is locked in a long-running battle with the European Commission (EC) over the release of EU funding.

A week ago the EC said Hungary lost its ability to receive European Union aid worth some €1 billion over alleged rule of law breaches. European officials had demanded significant 'democratic reforms' by close of 2024, which didn't happen to their satisfaction.

Brussels and Washington have charged Orban also with cozying up to Russia and China, as part of his alleged shedding of democratic principles.