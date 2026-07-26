US State Department Issues Travel Advisory For Belgium

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times,

The U.S. Department of State has updated the travel advisory for Belgium, warning about risks to American travelers due to terrorism, crime, and unrest.

Police's forces blocked the area around the parliament at a protest gathering of teachers in front of the Federation Wallonia-Brussels parliament in Brussels, on June 4, 2026. Emile Windal/Belga Mag/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Outfits inspired by terrorist organizations "are intent on attacking U.S. citizens abroad," including in Europe, the department said in a July 23 update. Belgium had been designated with the "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution" classification earlier, with the latest update retaining the classification, while adding in risks of crime and unrest.

Terror operatives can use knives, vehicles, and firearms to target crowds. They typically aim their attacks at vulnerable and unprotected targets, such as places of worship, schools, shopping malls, public transportation systems, hotels and restaurants frequented by tourists, and high-profile public events, according to the advisory.

Low-level street crime, such as purse snatchings, robberies, and pickpocketing, is common, especially in major cities, trams, train stations, at the Brussels metro at night time, and in public areas such as restaurants, the department said. Criminals may operate as teams, targeting people by bumping or shoving into them, especially in crowds, the advisory said, while warning Americans to remain alert to distractions.

Theft from vehicles is also common, while theft of bags from trains has increased, especially along the Brussels-Amsterdam route, according to the advisory. The department asked Americans visiting Belgium to avoid wearing expensive jewelry and watches, and to carry only a minimal amount of cash and credit cards.

As for unrest-related risks, the department warned that demonstrations occur frequently in Belgium. It advised U.S. citizens to avoid areas around demonstrations and protests. Such activities can end up disrupting transportation and other essential services.

For instance, a demonstration in June against Belgium's education reforms turned violent, with clashes breaking out between protestors and police in the capital city of Brussels.

Another protest back in December, headed by farmers against an EU trade agreement, also turned violent, with Belgian police firing tear gas against the protestors.

Other European countries for which the State Department issued travel advisories include France, Italy, Germany, and Spain. All four have been given a "Level 2-Exercise increased caution" designation since May 2025, warning about various risks including terrorism and unrest.

In May 2025, the United Kingdom's travel advisory was updated, citing the risk of terrorist violence.

Meanwhile, the State Department issued a "Worldwide Caution" security alert on July 22 for U.S. citizens due to heightened tensions in the Middle East. The security environment remains complicated, with a potential for "unforeseen escalation."

America's diplomatic facilities, both within and outside the Middle East, have been targeted by rivals. Iran and groups supportive of the Iranian regime may target other U.S. interests overseas. Targets can also include locations linked to the United States and Americans anywhere in the world, including U.S. businesses and institutions, the department said.

"Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions," the alert said.

"Some airlines in the region have postponed resumption of earlier flight schedules; others have cancelled some routes," the alert said. U.S. citizens outside the Middle East were asked to reconsider travel through and to the region.

The alert advised Americans planning to travel in or through the Middle East to check with their air carriers and ensure that flights are still scheduled. It advised people to monitor for consular and embassy security alerts.