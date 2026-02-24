US Surprisingly Abstains From UN Solidarity With Ukraine Vote On War Anniversary

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) has voted in favor of a draft resolution reasserting support for "lasting peace" in Ukraine Tuesday, which marks four years since the 2022 Russian military entry into Ukraine.

The resolution passed with 107 votes in favor, 12 against and 51 abstentions. Perhaps the most interesting aspect to the vote was that it was presented by Ukraine and co-sponsored by 46 countries - and though drafted by Kiev the United States did not vote in favor, but abstained alongside China. Even Israel voted in favor, but not the US, a very rare break showing daylight between these two allies.

Russia, Belarus and Sudan were among the opponents - and this is given that the resolution focused on restoring Ukraine's territorial borders as part of finding lasting peace. The Kremlin has of course rejected that Ukraine will ever get the four 'annexed' eastern territories back.

Likely Washington abstained given the implications for the current Trump-backed peace plan, which seeks to get the Zelensky government to give up land in the Donbass. Indeed this is what was expressed by Ambassador Tammy Bruce:

The United States welcomes, of course, the call for an immediate ceasefire. As we’ve said, this resolution also includes language that is likely to distract from ongoing negotiations, rather than support discussion of the full range of diplomatic avenues that may pave the way to that durable peace. For this reason, the United States called for a vote on the two paragraphs and ultimately chose to abstain on the resolution. What is needed now to end the war is political will. We believe we are closer to a deal than at any point since this war began. Let this be the last anniversary of an ongoing war that has continued for far too long and at far too great a cost. Let’s end it now.

The resolution expressed "grave concern" about continued attacks by Russia on "civilians, civilian objects, and critical energy infrastructure" - and the dire humanitarian crisis.

It additionally called for "an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire" and urged "the complete exchange of prisoners of war, release of all unlawfully detained persons, and return of civilians forcibly transferred or deported, including children, as a key confidence-building measure."

In the end, the US ambassador reportedly didn't like the wording of resolution, and called for it to be broken up into parts.

Given that ultimately it was more of a symbolic 'solidarity' vote, the US abstention says a lot of about Washington's and Kiev's visions for how peace will ultimately be finalized.

I welcome today's adoption of the UN GA resolution “Support for lasting peace in Ukraine” initiated by Ukraine. At defining moments, the international community must be clear. Today, it is.



The allies are still far apart, especially on the need for territorial concessions and the Trump insistence on Zelensky holding a national vote very soon.