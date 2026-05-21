US Targets Hamas Support Networks

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is sanctioning four individuals associated with a pro-Hamas flotilla that is trying to access Gaza in support of the terrorist group, the department said in a May 19 statement.

Hamas terrorists secure an area before handing over an Israeli American hostage to a Red Cross team in Gaza City on Feb. 1, 2025. Photo by SAEED JARAS/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

The flotilla is organized by the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA), which has been classified as a specially designated global terrorist by the United States.

"The PCPA was established with funding from Hamas's International Relations Bureau and Hamas directs its activity through the placement of Hamas officials throughout the organization, including its executive body, the General Secretariat," the Treasury said.

"So-called humanitarian flotillas that are organized by or supporting designated parties represent a significant compliance risk for financial institutions. Sanctioned terrorist groups continue to maintain significant influence over maritime flotillas to Gaza."

The four individuals sanctioned by the Treasury include a Spanish member of the PCPA's General Secretariat, who is a central figure of the flotilla; the acting secretary general and president of the PCPA, who is from Jordan; a Belgium-based European coordinator for the Samidoun organization; and a Samidoun coordinator from Spain.

Samidoun is a front organization for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which the State Department has designated as a foreign terrorist organization. Both the PCPA and Samidoun act on behalf of sanctioned Palestinian terrorist organizations, the Treasury said.

In addition, OFAC sanctioned several members of Muslim Brotherhood networks who are aligned with Hamas.

All property and interests in property of the sanctioned individuals that are in the United States or in control of U.S. persons are effectively blocked and must be reported to OFAC. The sanctions prohibit U.S. persons from engaging in any transactions involving the property or interests in property of those who are sanctioned.

"The pro-terror flotilla attempting to reach Gaza is a ludicrous attempt to undermine President Trump's successful progress toward lasting peace in the region," Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said. "Treasury will continue to sever Hamas' global financial support networks, no matter where in the world they are."

State Department spokesperson Thomas Pigott said in a May 19 statement that OFAC has targeted three enablers - the flotilla organizers, Muslim Brotherhood members, and Samidoun members - who he said are used by Hamas to sustain its position in Gaza, engage in terrorist violence, and finance its operations.

OFAC's action exposes how Hamas exploits purported civil society organizations, diaspora groups, and religious institutions "to advance its malign agenda while claiming humanitarian objectives," according to the spokesperson.

"Under President Trump, the United States remains committed to supporting efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East," he added. "We will continue to use all available tools to counter those who support terrorism and obstruct the path to a peaceful resolution of the conflict."

Hamas-UN Ties

Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers are aiming to eliminate a U.N. agency accused of employing Hamas terrorists, according to a May 19 statement from the office of Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). The agency being targeted is the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

In February 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning funding for UNRWA. According to the order, the agency has reportedly been infiltrated by members of foreign terrorist organizations, with employees from the organization being directly involved in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

UNRWA has dismissed these allegations. In a September 2025 fact sheet, the agency said that claims of some members of its staff in Gaza having links with Hamas or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad are false and that it has "not received any information, let alone any evidence, from the Israeli Authorities or any other Member State" about such accusations.

In a May 18 letter to Trump, Cotton and 24 colleagues asked that the administration take "decisive action to fully dismantle UNRWA and eliminate it from the UN budget."

"Any aid organization in Gaza or otherwise must be demonstrably free of ties to terrorism and committed to transparency, accountability, and peace," they said in the letter. "We must ensure this failed system doesn't continue reinforcing the conditions that have fueled terrorism for generations. The time to act is now."