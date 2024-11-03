US Warns Tehran It Will Not Restrain Israel If Iran Retaliates

Iran has kept up its saber-rattling in the wake of last week's Israeli aerial attack, which itself was the much anticipated response to the Iranian ballistic missile attack of October 1st. Washington is now warning Tehran that it "won't be able to hold Israel back" if the Islamic Republic retaliates, US and Israeli officials told Axios Saturday.

"We told the Iranians: We won't be able to hold Israel back, and we won't be able to make sure that the next attack will be calibrated and targeted as the previous one," the US official said.

Via Reuters

The message was reportedly passed to Iranian officials via Swiss intermediaries, the Axios report details, which is a rare public disclosure.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei the same day warned of "tooth-breaking" response for Israel's actions. Recent international reports have also suggested Iran-linked paramilitaries in Iraq could be preparing a new attack on Israel.

The Iranian Supreme Leader has also said, "We will do whatever is necessary in confronting arrogance, whether in terms of military and armament or politically. The Iranian people and officials will never hesitate in facing global arrogance and the criminal apparatus ruling the world order."

"The issue is not just about revenge, but rather acting with logic and confrontation consistent with religion, ethics, Sharia, and international laws. The issue is confronting international injustice, and for the Iranian people, confronting oppression and arrogance is a mandatory duty," he added.

The Iranians are signaling that an attack is "definitely" coming, per Axios:

Esmail Kowsari, a member of the national security committee in Iran's parliament, said Saturday that Iran's security council had agreed on a response but not yet on the exact date and scope .

. Kowsari said the attack will be executed in coordination with other "resistance" groups in the region and will be stronger than Iran's Oct. 1 attack, which involved 180 ballistic missiles.

But the reality is that Iran also is signaling its own domestic population with all this tough talk, as well as enemies across the region, even if it doesn't actually intend to hit back against Israel.

🚨 Breaking: Israel 🇮🇱 Navy ship crossed Suez canal and enters the Red Sea.



According to N12 News, onboard the ship are Israeli LORA ballistic missiles with a range of up to 500km. As the ship is travelling eastward, Iran 🇮🇷 will be within the range of these missiles. pic.twitter.com/ylvCnddofP — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 2, 2024

With the Oct.1st attack, and Israel's retaliation, Tehran is still able to claim 'victory' of sorts for its strikes involving over 180 ballistic missiles. It sent a strong message, and now that status quo has been restored to some extent.

The US days ago began moving extra B-2 bombers and other major military assets in the region, as a precaution in the scenario of another Iranian strike on Israel.