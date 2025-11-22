Vance Blasts Critics Of Trump's Ukraine Peace Plan As "Living In A Fantasy Land"

As expected, President Trump's 28-point peace plan has quickly seen plenty of pushback in Europe, given it is the first ever such US proposal to focus on Ukraine giving up land. Specifically Crimea, and most of Luhansk and Donetsk would be placed under "de facto" Russian control.

While Moscow would be made to direct $100 billion in frozen assets to Ukrainian reconstruction, sanctions on Russia would be dropped and it would be welcomed back into the global economy. But hawks want to see Russia 'punished' and are pressing to give Ukraine military support for as long as it takes to push Russian forces out of the east.

Via BBC

Vice President J.D. Vance is calling on these hawks to come back to reality. In a social media post he began by outlining that the plan contains the following elements for a successful peace agreement: "1) Stop the killing while preserving Ukrainian sovereignty. 2) Be acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine. 3) Maximize the chances the war doesn’t restart."

"Every criticism of the peace framework the administration is working on either misunderstands the framework or misstates some critical reality on the ground," he continued on X.

He then called out fanatical anti-Russia hawks for living in fantasy land...

“There is a fantasy that if we just give more money, more weapons, or more sanctions, victory is at hand,” the vice president continued. “Peace won’t be made by failed diplomats or politicians living in a fantasy land. It might be made by smart people living in the real world.”

The sharp rebuke to some European leaders as well as critics in the United States came just ahead of expected talks in Geneva on Sunday.

Axios is reporting the talks to be held on Sunday, with the Europeans and Ukrainians will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and will include White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll.

"I would like to get to PEACE... We're trying to get it ended. One way or the other, we have to get it ended," says @POTUS on his Russia-Ukraine peace proposal.



If Zelensky rejects the plan, "then he can continue to fight his little heart out." pic.twitter.com/h4DJ4yfZHy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 22, 2025

Driscoll was in Kiev as the first to sit down with President Zelensky and pitch it. Zelensky's response was to describe a heavy situation where Ukraine may have to either keep its dignity or risk losing an important ally. The US is calling for a deadline to sign the deal of next Thursday, or Thanksgiving Day in the United States.

A US official has told Axios, "We're continuing to work with the Ukrainians to make this the best deal for them. We can't speak to ... their position, but the deal has — and always has been — a collaboration between the U.S., Ukrainians and the Russians."

Zelensky himself spoke truth back March 2022: "There are those in the West who don't mind a long war because it would mean exhausting Russia, even if this means the demise of Ukraine & comes at the cost of Ukrainian lives."

Everyone shrieking that the new US peace plan betrays Ukraine has in fact betrayed Ukraine by exploiting its divisions, backing a coup, sabotaging reasonable diplomatic opportunities, and using it to bleed Russia.



Zelensky said it best back in March 2022:



“There are those in… pic.twitter.com/Kg03X7fdAK — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) November 21, 2025

And another anonymous source said, "The talks in Geneva show how much the Trump administration is engaging with all parties on the peace plan for Ukraine and the doubters claiming otherwise are flat out wrong."

President Trump appears ready to 'cut off' intelligence-sharing and weapons for Ukraine, saying Saturday that "Zelensky can keep fighting his heart out if he rejects the plan."

Meanwhile EU leaders preparing for a fight with the Trump White House over Ukraine's future path...

America’s major democratic allies — UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, Poland, Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Spain — push back on the Vance-Dmitriev plan’s most problematic points, say the draft “is a basis which will require additional work,” and reaffirm support for… pic.twitter.com/oqwNBnPkvZ — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) November 22, 2025

Trump's message to Europe, and the skeptics and critics of the plan on Saturday: "I would like to get to peace... We're trying to get it ended. One way or the other, we have to get it ended," he said from the White House lawn.