Vance In Israel Blasts 'Stupid Political Stunt' Which Was An 'Insult' By Knesset

Israel’s parliament has given initial approval to a controversial bill that would extend Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank, widely viewed as tantamount to full Israeli annexation of the Palestinian territory, in a move widely condemned internationally and even receiving strong pushback from the United States.

The measure narrowly passed its preliminary reading on Tuesday, with 25 lawmakers in favor and 24 opposed in the 120-seat Knesset. The bill will now move to the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for further debate.

A parliamentary statement said the proposal seeks "to apply the sovereignty of the State of Israel to the territories of Judea and Samaria (West Bank)."

The timing of the vote was interesting and provocative, as it took place during the visit of Vice President JD Vance to Israel, where he discussed Gaza ceasefire as well as the coordination center staffed by US troops and allies, responsible for overseeing Gaza's transition away from Hamas. Vance didn't take kindly to what happened in the Knesset, given the timing seemed intentional.

Via Associated Press

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also in Israel this week, and before departing the country Wednesday he laid out that the annexation bill is "not something we’d be supportive of."

"We think it’s even threatening to the peace deal," Rubio said, after Trump has frequently touted bringing peace to the Middle East. "We think it might be counterproductive."

Prime Minister Netanyahu is said to not be on board with advancing a sovereignty agenda, and it's largely driven by hardline settler-connected politicians.

Likud called the votes "another provocation by the opposition aimed at damaging our relations with the United States" in a fresh statement.

"True sovereignty will be achieved not through a showy law for the record, but through proper work on the ground," it said.

But it was Vance's response that was most heated and marked a full-throated denunciation of the "stupid political stunt" which was an "insult". But he also said it may have merely been "symbolic" but it was "weird" to do especially while he was still in the country...

JD Vance on the Judea and Samaria sovereignty vote in the Knesset yesterday:



“It was a very stupid political stunt, and I personally take some insult to it… The West Bank is not gonna be annexed by Israel.” pic.twitter.com/hyWxm9z2EL — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) October 23, 2025

"The West Bank will not be annexed by Israel" and "we certainly weren't happy about it" - Vance said, emphasizing the policy of the Trump administration.

Vance is favored to be the next Republican president after Trump, and he's likely to remember this frustrating and perhaps disrespectful moment, also at a time the Right in American politics and discourse is increasingly divided on policy toward Israel.

