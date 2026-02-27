Vance Says 'No Chance' Strikes On Iran Would Become A Prolonged War

Just to underscore how close we are to witnessing an American military attack on Iran, this is the current scene at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport...

I don’t think that people understand how unusual this picture is #Iran https://t.co/72itsQunEn — Nadav Pollak (@NadavPollak) February 27, 2026

On Thursday Vice President JD Vance issued some curious and eyebrow-raising comments to The Washington Post regarding the looming prospect of unprovoked attack on Iran.

Vance asserted that there's "no chance" military strikes on Iran would result in the United States becoming involved in a prolonged war.

Speaking with The Washington Post on Air Force Two, he explained Trump is weighing military and diplomatic options to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon - but Vance also sought to defend repeat promises previously given on the campaign trail which decried America's prior addiction to regime change wars and foreign quagmires.

"The idea that we're going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight - there is no chance that will happen," Vance said.

But if there's one thing the American public has learned after 20+ years of the so-called Global War on Terror, it's not to trust a politician when he says "trust me" concerning a 'limited' attack not becoming a disastrous entanglement.

Political leaders might say one thing, but Americans by and large hear another...

Vance is a Marine Corp combat veteran who has himself admitted he was "lied to" over the Iraq war, the architects of which were the Bush Neocons. Vance has at times even described himself as a "skeptic of foreign military interventions."

The VP further told the Post that "I think we all prefer the diplomatic option" - however, "it really depends on what the Iranians do and what they say," he explained.

And yet there's no controlling Iran's response should the US send missiles on Tehran or its nuclear sites. The Iranians have vowed to retaliate hard and with no limits should attacks be unleashed. It has warned no US base in the region will be safe. So once it's bombs away, there's no putting the genie back in the bottle.