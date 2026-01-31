Venezuela Unveils Amnesty Bill For Mass Release Of Political Prisoners 

Venezuela's US-backed and CIA-installed interim president Delcy Rodriguez has unveiled a sweeping amnesty bill that could pave the way for the release of hundreds of detainees, in a first major political move since former President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were ousted and whisked off to New York earlier this month.

"We have decided to push ahead with a general amnesty law that covers the whole period of political violence from 1999 to the present day," Rodriguez announced Friday. She issued her address before a who's who of government figures, including judges and federal magistrates, that the National Assembly would take up the bill "with urgency". There are believed to currently be at least 700 inmates deemed political prisoners nationwide.

via Associated Press

"May this law serve to heal the wounds left by the political confrontation fueled by violence and extremism," Rodriguez said in the televised address.

"May it serve to redirect justice in our country, and may it serve to redirect coexistence among Venezuelans," she added.

Rodriguez has also declared the closure of El Helicoide, the notorious Caracas detention center run by the intelligence services, long accused by former inmates and independent rights groups of torture and systemic abuse.

The plan is to change it into a sports, social, and cultural complex serving nearby neighborhoods - though surely the country will still maintain its necessary and regular prison system.

Hopefully, Caracas and the US are also being somewhat selective on who they let walk free, given there could be hardened violent criminals and assassins in the mix.

A little over a week after the US incursion into Venezuela and change of government, the head of the country's National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, had first announced the release of a "significant number" of political prisoners.

Under Washington pressure, one prominent name among those freed was the following:

Rocío San Miguel, a vocal critic of Maduro and a defense expert, was the first prisoner confirmed to be freed. Her family told the New York Times that she was taken to the Spanish embassy in Caracas. Arrested in 2024, she was accused of being involved in a plot to kill the then-president and faced charges of treason, conspiracy and terrorism. Her arrest shocked human rights activists and, because her whereabouts were unknown, was labelled as potential "enforced disappearance" by the UN Human Rights Office.

Rights groups have so far tallied that just over 300 prisoners have been released under Delcy Rodriguez - a small number which again suggests they are likely being selective about it. This new bill means hundreds are set to follow.