Venezuelans Around The World Celebrate Maduro's Capture

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

It's difficult to reconcile the doom mongering over Venezuela becoming the "next Iraq or Afghanistan" when the Venezuelan populace is largely celebrating the capture of Nicolás Maduro.  When one recognizes that Maduro stole the Venezuelan elections, that he's not the true leader of the country and that his communist regime organized a reign of terror against the populace to eliminate political opposition, it's easy to see why Donald Trump's black-bag operation is being applauded by the people who actually matter.

If the population is in agreement with the US intervention, then there's little chance of an insurgency or quagmire similar to the endless slog of "Mission Accomplished" during the Bush and Obama years.  The people who disagree are either oblivious to the struggles of the average Venezuelan, or, they are deliberately ignoring reality because it doesn't serve their agenda.

The positive response from Venezuelans and people from across Central and South America is global.  Revelers took to the streets around the world to dance and show their appreciation for the arrest of Maduro.  Citizens within the country are optimistic, with families posting their joyous reactions to the news, but larger celebrations are limited due to fear over possible political reprisal.  Outside of Venezuela, former citizens who escaped the regime are ecstatic.

There is, however, at least one group of activists that is very unhappy with Maduro's removal:  White liberals.  Because Maduro's regime represented a substantial communist foothold in the Western Hemisphere, leftists in the US have consistently sought to suppress or spin any negative news involving the struggles of Venezuelan citizens.  

Democrats and leftist activists stormed onto social media to attack the Trump Administration for its "imperialist actions" and accused Trump of "kidnapping" the leader of a sovereign nation.  The problem is that the legal groundwork for the warrant that led to Maduro's arrest was actually sustained by the Biden Administration and Biden even increased the reward for Maduro's capture.  Biden might have not intended to ever execute that warrant, but he couldn't dismiss it because it was legitimate.

Leftists activists, many of them paid by NGOs, don't care about the plight of people suffering under a communist regime.  They view the instability in South and Central America as useful, specifically when they want to import millions of migrants to undermine US elections or the economy. 

In other words, progressives love to preach about the "lived experiences" of foreign peoples but when they are faced with foreigners and migrants who agree with Trump they lose their collective minds and talk down to those same migrants as if they're stupid.

This kind of behavior is a built-in feature of the political left, which views foreigners and minorities as servants to their agenda rather than seeing them as individuals.  At bottom, if Venezuelans are in support of changing their government and escaping communism, then nothing the critics say matters.  They don't live in Venezuela, they don't know Venezuela and they don't really care about Venezuela.   

