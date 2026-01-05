Venezuelans Around The World Celebrate Maduro's Capture

It's difficult to reconcile the doom mongering over Venezuela becoming the "next Iraq or Afghanistan" when the Venezuelan populace is largely celebrating the capture of Nicolás Maduro. When one recognizes that Maduro stole the Venezuelan elections, that he's not the true leader of the country and that his communist regime organized a reign of terror against the populace to eliminate political opposition, it's easy to see why Donald Trump's black-bag operation is being applauded by the people who actually matter.

Venezuelans are still brought to tears celebrating in Caracas for Donald Trump arresting Nicolas Maduro



They are even setting off fireworks to celebrate America freeing them



“We made it brother, they have him. I’m really crying”



Only Democrats could oppose this pic.twitter.com/6VQcqkNAWb — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 4, 2026

If the population is in agreement with the US intervention, then there's little chance of an insurgency or quagmire similar to the endless slog of "Mission Accomplished" during the Bush and Obama years. The people who disagree are either oblivious to the struggles of the average Venezuelan, or, they are deliberately ignoring reality because it doesn't serve their agenda.

🚨 JUST IN: Venezuelans are literally crying TEARS OF JOY all because President Trump captured Maduro



"We want to thank GOD for His miracle!"



"THANK YOU, UNITED STATES!"



"Long live Venezuela!"



"Venezuela is great, and it will be resurrected among the ashes!" 🇺🇸🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/2G2xTzQH7w — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 3, 2026

The positive response from Venezuelans and people from across Central and South America is global. Revelers took to the streets around the world to dance and show their appreciation for the arrest of Maduro. Citizens within the country are optimistic, with families posting their joyous reactions to the news, but larger celebrations are limited due to fear over possible political reprisal. Outside of Venezuela, former citizens who escaped the regime are ecstatic.

There is, however, at least one group of activists that is very unhappy with Maduro's removal: White liberals. Because Maduro's regime represented a substantial communist foothold in the Western Hemisphere, leftists in the US have consistently sought to suppress or spin any negative news involving the struggles of Venezuelan citizens.

NEW: White women on TikTok are fuming following the United States attack on Venezuela, while Venezuelans rejoice.



The women say they are "shook" by how the United States military abducted a "president" of a "sovereign country."



Venezuelans clearly feel different... pic.twitter.com/2VB1EpuiSp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 3, 2026

Democrats and leftist activists stormed onto social media to attack the Trump Administration for its "imperialist actions" and accused Trump of "kidnapping" the leader of a sovereign nation. The problem is that the legal groundwork for the warrant that led to Maduro's arrest was actually sustained by the Biden Administration and Biden even increased the reward for Maduro's capture. Biden might have not intended to ever execute that warrant, but he couldn't dismiss it because it was legitimate.

Leftists activists, many of them paid by NGOs, don't care about the plight of people suffering under a communist regime. They view the instability in South and Central America as useful, specifically when they want to import millions of migrants to undermine US elections or the economy.

HOLY CRAP!



Watch this radical leftist POS in NYC demonizing Venezuelans for celebrating the capture of Maduro, the same guy who murdered thousands of innocent Venezuelans.



Of course, it’s always these white-ass leftists telling minorities how they’re supposed to think and act.… pic.twitter.com/kjCLvoNWhR — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 5, 2026

In other words, progressives love to preach about the "lived experiences" of foreign peoples but when they are faced with foreigners and migrants who agree with Trump they lose their collective minds and talk down to those same migrants as if they're stupid.

This kind of behavior is a built-in feature of the political left, which views foreigners and minorities as servants to their agenda rather than seeing them as individuals. At bottom, if Venezuelans are in support of changing their government and escaping communism, then nothing the critics say matters. They don't live in Venezuela, they don't know Venezuela and they don't really care about Venezuela.