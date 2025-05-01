'Very, Very Wrong': Expert Warns China Showing Signs Of 'End-Of-Regime Conduct'

A China politics expert warns that the communist regime shows signs of potential collapse, driven by a worsening economy exacerbated by Trump’s aggressive tariff policies.

"At a time when China needs friends because it's not selling goods to the U.S., it is going out of its way to antagonize not just the Philippines, not just Taiwan, but also South Korea and Australia," Gordon Chang, senior fellow with the Gatestone Institute, told the Fox Business Network.

"This shows that... this is end-of-regime conduct, because Xi Jinping, he can't appear to be giving in to the U.S.," he added. "This is really very perplexing behavior, and it shows that something is very, very wrong in Beijing right now."

Trump has shown little sign of backing down from his trade war with China, slapping a 145% tariff on Chinese imports. Beijing retaliated with 125% duties on U.S. goods. Trump insists his administration is actively negotiating with Beijing officials, but China’s Foreign Ministry has flatly denied any talks, accusing the U.S. of spreading “baseless rumors.”

The White House argues these tariffs are necessary to protect American workers and counter China’s unfair trade practices, while critics warn of skyrocketing prices, empty shelves, and a looming recession.

The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that Chinese authorities have quietly waived some of the 125% retaliatory tariffs on certain U.S. imports, including semiconductors, chipmaking equipment, medical products, and aviation parts. This move signals Beijing's concern about the economic fallout from the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. While China has not publicly confirmed these exemptions.

As we reported earlier:

On Tuesday morning, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick provided clarity on the highly anticipated auto tariff relief, confirming it will apply to all U.S.-built vehicles.

Lutnick said tariffs will apply to those produced by foreign automakers with plants in the US. He added that the relief would be phased in over three years, giving manufacturers time to shift their supply chains back to the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal offered details regarding how relief would resemble:

The decision will mean that automakers paying Trump's automotive tariffs won't also be charged for other duties, such as those on steel and aluminum, according to people familiar with the policy. The move would be retroactive, the people said, meaning that automakers could be reimbursed for such tariffs already paid. The 25% tariff on finished foreign-made cars went into effect early this month. The administration will also modify its tariffs on foreign auto parts—slated to be 25% and effective May 3—allowing automakers to be reimbursed for those tariffs up to an amount equal to 3.75% of the value of a U.S.-made car for one year. The reimbursement would fall to 2.5% of the car's value in a second year, and then be phased out altogether.

Ford CEO Jim Farley lauded the move, providing the following statement to WSJ: “Ford welcomes and appreciates these decisions by President Trump, which will help mitigate the impact of tariffs on automakers, suppliers and consumers. We will continue to work closely with the administration in support of the president's vision for a healthy and growing auto industry in America. Ford sees policies that encourage exports and ensure affordable supply chains to promote more domestic growth as essential.”