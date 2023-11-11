Vietnam Veterans Are The Largest Veteran Group In The US

Tomorrow marks Veterans Day and, as Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, military men and women who served in Vietnam are still the largest group of vets in the U.S.

Even when counting both Gulf War periods together, like is done in some statistics, veterans of these wars only surpassed the number of Vietnam vets currently living in the US in 2016.

The Department of Veteran Affairs has also projected the future development of veteran populations in the U.S.

The smallest group to date, WWII veterans, are expected to lose its last members in 2045.

By that time fewer than 400 veterans of the Korean War are expected to remain alive.